Kate Garraway shared a touching update on her husband Derek Draper's health when she appeared on The One Show to discuss her new documentary about his Covid battle.

Derek was taken into hospital a year ago after contracting coronavirus and has been facing the damage the virus had on his body ever since.

Kate, who has not been able to see Derek since Christmas because of the current lockdown restrictions, appeared on BBC1 to update the world on Derek’s story.

She opened up on her upcoming documentary Finding Derek which will see her share her story with other families who have been impacted by Covid in the same way.

“Derek is an extreme case. What he had is what is called a prolonged disorder of consciousness which means that there is some reaction,” Kate explained.

“It is not like the coma we see in movies where people are lying in a vegetative state. He can open his eyes and before Christmas there was a lot of progress with words and communication and things.”

Sharing an analogy of how it feels to see Derek drift in and out of his state and remain unwell for months on end, Kate said, “But what I feel like is that I am on a lifeboat somehow and he is coming up and down. Sorry, this sounds very figurative but that is how it feels.

“You are on this precipice trying to hold on to him and there are moments when he bubbles up and you have some contact, predominantly at the moment on FaceTime because of the Covid restrictions.”

Kate, who shares daughter Darcey, 14, and son William, 11, with Derek, went on to share the sad reality of how Derek’s once sharp mind is now working against him.

“You see what must be agony for him. Well, his brain has always been his best friend, he’s lived on his wit, and suddenly his brain – which also we know controls the body – is no longer his friend and he’s fighting to get out.”