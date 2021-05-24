We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has admitted that her husband Derek Draper is still facing ‘devastating’ impacts from his Covid-19 battle, in another sad update on his health.

The Good Morning Britain host provided fans and supporters with another update on Derek’s journey to recovery, confirming that there’s still a long way to go.

Derek was admitted to hospital in March 2020 after he contracted coronavirus and the disease had a heartbreaking impact on his body.

Kate recently revealed that Derek said some remarkable first words to their son after waking up from his coma and Derek was able to return home last month after over a year in intensive care.

Kate shared a glimpse of Derek’s horrendous health struggles in ITV documentary Finding Derek, which provided viewers with a rare insight into what Derek, Kate and their children, Darcey and Billy, are going through.

Speaking on Sunday’s Andrew Marr Show Kate shared that Derek’s communication skills are still “minimal” and added that he is going on struggling to use his brain the way he once could.

Kate went on to explain, “He came home on April the 7th so we’re a few weeks into it now. How is he? Look, he’s devastated by COVID.

“He can’t really move, his communication is very minimal. There are moments where there’s up, you feel you know he’s in there. He has a lot of memory. But the accessing of it is very limited.”

Kate transformed their north London family home to accommodate Derek’s needs, including converting the downstairs office into a bedroom and remodelling the bathroom into a wet room.

She added, “He’s a long way from the Derek Draper that you know Andrew but he’s home and he’s alive, he’s asleep now,” to which, Andrew replied, “Give him all our love and all our very best wishes.”