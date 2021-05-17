Kate Garraway shares emotional message to fans who have helped her through Derek’s battle as she marks huge milestone

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has sent out a heartfelt note of gratitude for the support she has received over the last year, during her husband Derek Draper‘s gruelling health battle.

The GMB presenter recently released a touching book, The Power of Hope, documenting Derek’s journey, making it to the top of the Sunday Times Best Seller list.

Taking to Instagram to thank those who have stood by her and offered support during what has been a heartbreakingly tough year for Kate, Derek and their kids Darcey and Billy, Kate wrote, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe it! Just letting this sink in this afternoon. #ThePowerofHope is on The Sunday Times bestseller list at the #1 spot for a SECOND week.

‘It makes the struggles to get the book done so worth it. To see and hear how it’s touching you all so much is just incredible and I’ve been slowly getting through and reading all your messages telling me how it’s helping so many of you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all so much for caring and sharing your personal stories with me. Thank you again and again 💕🙏🏻,’ Kate added.

Since contracting coronavirus in March 2020, her husband Derek spent more than a year in the hospital. His blood oxygen levels were critically low, so he was placed into an induced coma.

The virus had a huge impact on his body, causing his organs to fail and for him to become incredibly weak, losing eight stone in weight.

Derek’s devastating journey was also documented in the ITV documentary Finding Derek, and he was released home for 24-hour treatment only weeks later.

Sharing details of the moment he arrived home, Kate said, “When we came in the door, as we pulled up… I could see two little faces of Darcey and Billy looking out of the window and they ran out of the door, and Derek immediately burst into tears and there was a lot of hugging.”

Speaking to Good Morning Britain colleagues Ranvir Singh and Ben Shephard, Kate added, “He absolutely knew he was home.”

Kate has also revealed how the Royal Family helped her during her husband’s struggle with Covid.

In an Instagram post, Kate said, ‘One day I received a letter from a member of the Royal Family, offering the services of a Royal physician. How lovely, I thought, although it seemed utterly surreal.’