We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband Derek Draper has "no muscle left" and has "legs like sticks" after his eight stone Covid battle weight loss.

Kate Garraway has been opening up about her husband Derek Draper’s condition ahead of the poignant and emotional documentary Finding Derek.

Derek was admitted to intensive care in March last year with Covid-19 and has been in the hospital ever since.

Derek has beaten the virus but is now suffering from kidney failure, damage to his liver and pancreas and suffered heart failure after his battle with the virus.

Kate recently revealed that she was wrongly told Derek may have died following an awful hospital blunder and recalled the heartbreaking moment Derek told her he sees ‘no way out’.

The Good Morning Britain host, who shared her sad fears for teenage daughter Darcey earlier this month, has now given more heartbreaking detail on the impact Covid has had on Derek’s body.

Kate Garraway – The Power Of Hope: A story of love, fear and never giving up

Kate’s book about Derek’s devastating health battle and the impact it’s had on their family is out April 29th. View at Amazon

Speaking to The Mirror, Kate explained that Derek’s eight stone weight loss from his gruelling health battle has left him thin and weak.

“He has changed. Derek is physically very affected. His legs are like sticks, he has no muscle left. In terms of his movement, he’s physically affected.”

Finding Derek will feature devastating pictures of Derek in his hospital bed as well as clips of Kate and her children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, talking to him over FaceTime.

Kate has not been able to visit Derek since Christmas and says there has been some regression since January.

“It felt like we were moving forward at Christmas, now it feels like we’ve slipped back,” Kate said.

“I’ve felt like I’m sort of hanging over the side of a ship, trying to hold onto him, so that when he kind of bobs up from this ocean of unconsciousness, you can see him sort of click in and you don’t know whether it’s because he can suddenly find a way to get out.”

Video of the Week

Kate continued, “But he comes up and you feel you have filled him up with as much positivity as possible: ‘You’re going to be fine. You’re going to come home. It’s going to be okay. Even if you don’t really know if that’s true. But I just think ‘I just want him to know that so that when he disappears back down, he’s got some hope there.”

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek is on ITV tonight at 9pm