Kate Garraway has shared a rare video of son Billy amid husband Derek’s Covid battle.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, who had taken some time off the ITV breakfast show, has uploaded a rare video to give fans an insight into homeschooling as she juggles work with parenting while her husband Derek Draper continues to fight Coronavirus in hospital.

It comes after Kate shared new heartbreak over her husband, admitting there’s ‘no end in sight’.

She shared the joyful moment with her 975,000 Instagram followers and captioned it, ‘Where have you got to with home schooling in your house ? This is where we are! Think it was me that learnt a lesson here – don’t mess with an 11 yr old with a light sabre!!!’

The adorable clip shows Billy, 11, try to fool his mother into thinking he was getting on with his schoolwork online during lockdown when actually he was busy watching TV and climbing on the arm of the family sofa.

As he climbs on the sofa, Kate can be heard asking, “Bill, are you actually doing any work?” Billy cheekily replies, “Yes”, but Kate is not convinced and shouts back: “Are you sure?”

When Kate comes through the kitchen door she catches him red-handed, playfully shouting at him, “You’re not!” and begins to throw toy balls at him in fun. The pair then get into a battle of ball throwing and lightsabre swinging as he playfully chases her around the house.

And fans are in awe of the rare joyous moment at a time which is extremely difficult for the mum of two, who also has teenage daughter Darcey, 14. One fan wrote, ‘Love this, nice to see you all smiling Kate’ another put, ‘I applaud you for ensuring smiles in dark days’ and a third fan added, ‘Go Bill … too funny!’

Kate recently shared a video of son Billy enjoying the snowfall by slipping and sliding on the snow-covered street as she prepares to release her book The Power of Hope, which she is releasing to help others.

Speaking about the book release, Kate said, ‘The pandemic is far from over and so is Derek’s journey but I have decided to share our story and what’s helping to keep me going, as we all try to work out what our new futures will look like. I am really hoping that it will help you with all that you are going through.’

