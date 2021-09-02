We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate is coming to terms with Derek's battle with long-Covid.

Kate Garraway has shared a tragic update on her husband Derek Draper’s health, revealing that he sleeps around 20 hours each day.

Kate’s news comes five months after Derek returned home following more than a year in the hospital.

On Thursday’s Good Morning Britain, the star spoke with Dr. Hilary regarding Derek’s lengthy Covid battle as she said, “The fatigue that Derek has, I know he is an extreme case because he’s got multiple organ challenges, but even some with some milder cases, you know, Derek is sleeping 20 out of 24 hours a day.”

Adding, “He has like 10-minute windows and it’s not just feeling a bit tired, he goes white, pale. It’s like everything shuts down so you don’t want that kind of fatigue even ruling out all the other things that people are suffering with, with long Covid as well.”

Last month, the mother-of-two admitted on GMB that she and her children were “emotional” as they prepared to travel abroad for the first time without Derek.

Kate has been extremely transparent about Derek’s health, revealing that the 54-year-old still hasn’t regained his speech and requires round-the-clock care.

The star recently shared on Instagram that she and the kids had gone on their first family outing doing “something” other than school or work since Derek became ill.

Captioning the post Kate wrote, “It was a magic show we were supposed to be heading to when he was rushed into hospital – and we felt strange that we were going out to one when he isn’t ready to – YET.”

Adding, “But it was so wonderful to see Darcey and Billy enthralled and mystified and enraptured – the magic of life returning. And I know that’s what Derek wants too.”