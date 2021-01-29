We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has admitted she's 'struggling' as a single parent after being told husband Derek Draper 'may never come out of a coma'.

Kate Garraway has had a heartbreaking time since her husband Derek, 53, contracted coronavirus last March and has been battling the deadly virus ever since.

But the seemingly strong Good Morning Britain presenter has admitted she is ‘struggling’ to cope and it comes after Kate revealed last week that her husband’s body is still ‘ravaged’ by the deadly illness.

It comes after Kate revealed Derek’s future is ‘incredibly uncertain’.

Juggling her GMB and radio commitments with raising their two children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, Kate has the added pressure of not knowing if Derek, who is still seriously ill in intensive care, will ever be reunited with the family.

Kate admits she’s ‘struggling’. She said, “I’m not sure I am coping! I honestly don’t know how single mums do it; it’s just so hard. A lot of the time I find myself thinking, ‘What would Derek say?’ and ‘What would Derek do?’

Her colleagues at Good Morning Britain have been supporting Kate – with Ben Shephard and his wife Annie dropping round food parcels during her ordeal.

And Kate, who is writing a book about Derek’s covid battle, has revealed co-host Ranvir Singh has been helping her adjust to being a single parent for the time being. She added, “I’m lucky that I’m being supported by lots of friends, too, and Ranvir has been really helpful because she’s been operating as a single mum since her son, Tushaan, was very little.”

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, she added, “I asked her, ‘How do you do it?’ and she said, ‘You just have to accept that you can’t do everything.”

Kate revealed a heartbreaking change in her husband Derek at the start of the year that she noticed after she visited him at Christmas. She described the visit as “very heightened with emotion, because he’s very changed.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Piers Morgan reiterated to viewers how serious Derek’s condition is. He explained, “We know from our colleague Kate Garraway, whose husband is still in a coma from Covid… He may never come out of that coma. She’s been told this, and it’s heartbreaking. It has hit right here on our show. It’s hit a lot of people; 100,000 people or more have now lost their lives – think of how many family members they all have.”