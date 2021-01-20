We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway is writing a heartfelt new book about husband Derek Draper's gruelling Covid battle.

Kate Garraway is writing a book about husband Derek Draper’s harrowing Covid battle.

The Good Morning Britain host is penning a book called Power of Hope in which she will share her family’s anguish over the last 10 months. It comes after Kate reflected on the missed moments of 2020.

The psychotherapist and author, Derek, has been in hospital since March and is still ­seriously ill after he contracted coronavirus.

Video of the Week

Speaking about the book, which will be published by Transworld, Kate said, “This virus has impacted every single one of us. By telling the story of Derek’s illness and how it has altered our lives, I hope to be able to reach out to others who are suffering.”

Kate, who attended the Galaxy British Book awards with Derek back in 2009, is expected to detail the devastating impact Covid continues to have on him and their two kids Billy, 11, and Darcey, 14.

And Kate is blown away by the way he has stepped up his support to her and her family. She couldn’t hold back her emotions as she told viewers, “It’s been phenomenal. For 20 years, Ben has had to do so much for me. In the run up to the jungle, he lived every moment of that with me.”