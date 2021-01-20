The psychotherapist and author, Derek, has been in hospital since March and is still seriously ill after he contracted coronavirus.
Speaking about the book, which will be published by Transworld, Kate said, “This virus has impacted every single one of us. By telling the story of Derek’s illness and how it has altered our lives, I hope to be able to reach out to others who are suffering.”
Kate, who attended the Galaxy British Book awards with Derek back in 2009, is expected to detail the devastating impact Covid continues to have on him and their two kids Billy, 11, and Darcey, 14.
She continued, “If writing about my experience of facing fear, coping day to day with an uncertain future, and finding strength for the sake of my kids can in some way help another who is feeling lost or in despair, it will mean a lot.’
Kate has been regularly providing updates for fans on Derek’s condition and at the start of 2021 she revealed her kids visited him for the first time since last March and opened up on the heartbreaking way Derek had ‘changed’.
He has since lost eight stone during his hospital admission.
She previously told ITV viewers, “Annie [Ben’s wife] did come round with a food parcel the other day and it was really delicious. Darcey is like, ‘when is Annie coming again?’”
And Kate is blown away by the way he has stepped up his support to her and her family. She couldn’t hold back her emotions as she told viewers, “It’s been phenomenal. For 20 years, Ben has had to do so much for me. In the run up to the jungle, he lived every moment of that with me.”