Kate Hudson has revealed she is engaged to her boyfriend of five years, Danny Fujikawa, sharing an adorable photo on Instagram.

The Hollywood actress, 42, shared the happy news of her engagement to musician and record label co-owner Danny, 35, on her Instagram account. In the picture, we got a sneak peek of the mountain location where they got engaged.

The sweet snap shows the couple about to share a kiss, both beaming, with Kate’s beautiful new engagement ring on full display.

Behind them, the incredible mountain and ocean backdrop where we assume Danny popped the question, can be seen.

The shot of the couple is intimate and laid back, with Kate wearing a cream hoodie and sunglasses and Danny wearing a T-shirt and cap.

The Bride Wars star simply captioned the picture, ‘Let’s go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️.’

Famous friends and fans flocked to the post to share their well-wishes and joy at the news.

The post now has hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.

Supermodel and new mum Naomi Campbell said, ‘Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️’

Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Orlando Bloom commented with, ‘👏 🙌 😍 ❤️’’

While actress Gwyneth Paltrow penned, ‘LET’S DO THIS❤️❤️❤️

And Kate’s mother, actress Goldie Hawn wrote, ‘Go my sweethearts! GO! ❤️’

The couple were first linked in 2016 and have now been an item for five years before getting engaged, and share a two-year-old daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

Kate and Danny have known each other for a long time, before becoming a couple in 2016, as Kate is close friends with Danny’s sister.

Kate often shares updates and sweet family snaps to her Instagram, treating fans to an intimate look at her home life.

Kate also shares two children, Ryder, 17, with rocker Chris Robinson, who she was married to from 2000 until 2007. She’s also mum to son Bingham, nine, from her relationship with former fiancé Matthew Bellamy, 43, from the band Muse.