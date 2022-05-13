We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kelly Osborne has announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson.

Kelly, who is the eldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, announced the news with a series of adorable Instagram photos.

The first image shows her pouting at the camera with a print of her baby’s ultrasound scan in her hand. In the second upload, Kelly can be seen laying on her front by a swimming pool, gazing at the scan shot of her little one.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” Kelly wrote in a touching caption alongside the lovely snaps.

The soon-to-be mum couldn’t hide her excitement, adding,”To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Kelly made her relationship with DJ Sid, who is best known for playing turntables in the heavy metal band Slipknot, public in January posting loved up pictures on social media. The pair have been friends since they were teenagers but found love when romance blossomed between them over two decades after meeting.

An insider told PEOPLE, “Kelly and Sid met when his band was touring with Ozzfest [the music festival created by Kelly’s parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne] in 1999. They have remained friends since. They are very happy together..”

Kelly’s pregnancy news comes a year after it was revealed that she had relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety, as she confessed that she had secretly undergone gastric sleeve surgery to lose weight.

Kelly admitted in an interview with Extra in April that she relapsed after suffering a “nervous breakdown” during lockdown.

Kelly spoke about her challenges with weight gain, as well as her substance abuse difficulties, in her 2017 memoir, and described herself as having a “little dumpling figure” which stopped her from going to the gym and exercising with other people who were thinner.

Kelly noted that before making any major decisions, she needed to clear her head and get sober.

On the podcast, she explained, “The number one thing I had to do was get happy. I had to fix my head before I could fix my body. You can never go into this if you’re not in a good mindset.”