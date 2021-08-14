We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancée Michelle Penticost have welcomed their first child together – a baby boy.





Kieran Hayler and Michelle confirmed the arrival of their son on Friday – admitting they are “so in love” with their new bundle of joy.

Kieran, 34, is already a proud dad to son Jett, eight, and seven-year-old daughter Bunny with ex-wife Katie, while Michelle has 10-year-old son Valentino from a previous relationship.

Announcing their joyous news, the couple said: “So happy our baby boy has arrived safe and sound,” adding to OK!: “Mum is recovering well and baby is perfect. We are so in love.”

Kieran and Katie announced they were expecting back in March before revealing on Instagram in May that they were having a boy.

Speaking of their baby news at the time, Kieran told the publication: “It’s a massive commitment. It’s nice to bring families together, like Michelle and Valentino with me, Jett and Bunny. It will bring us together as a whole family and cements us forever.”

Kieran’s new chapter comes after his divorce from Katie was finalised in July – three years after they ended their marriage.

Katie is said to have thought their union had been legally ended back in March, but according to The Sun, the decree absolute – which is a legal document that ends the marriage – only came through last month.

The new dad confirmed the news to MailOnline, telling them at the time: “As of July 12 we are now divorced. It took just over three years. We didn’t rush it; it was in the process for a long time and Covid-19 hit, which held up the courts. It wasn’t in our hands.”

He added: “I’m not even joking, it didn’t cost any more than £500, because there was no legal battle. We share custody of the children and we arranged that ourselves, and we do stick to it.

“I said to her, I will be the only person that doesn’t take any money from you because that’s not who I am, I don’t want her money.”