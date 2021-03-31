Kirsten Dunst confirms she’s expecting her second child with husband actor Jesse Plemons

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations are in order as Kirsten Dunst reveals her second pregnancy on the cover of W Magazine.

Kirsten Dunst is ready to ‘Bring it On’ again with another baby.

The actress announced she and her partner, actor Jesse Plemons, are expecting their second child during a cover shoot for W Magazine’s director’s issue. In an editorial taken by Sofia Coppola, the pregnant “Spider-Man” actress posed alongside Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones.

Kirsten didn’t mention having a new baby because the focus of the article was on her partnership with Coppola. Fortunately for fans, Dunst’s baby bump was noticeable enough during the photoshoot, thanks to her figure-hugging handmade Rodarte gown.

Although she did take a little harmless dig at the production as she said, “Every shot was on the floor. I was like, ‘I can’t get up.’ I felt like Urkel.”

In January 2017, Kirsten and the 32-year-old Breaking Bad star got engaged. Shortly after the wedding, the pair found out they were pregnant with their son, Ennis.

In September 2019, the New Jersey native joked about her baby boy’s name on Jimmy Kimmel, claiming that she “knows what Ennis will be named” on the playground.

During her appearance on the show, Dunst explained, “Come on, you just stick a P in front of it.” before going on to joke that, “There’s also anus. That’s not a great one. It’s like an old cowboy name. … We found it online. You know, on those baby websites where you just keep scrolling. We were like, ‘We like that. It sounds cool.'”

Video of the Week

Kristen’s pregnancy news comes after she was honoured with a Hollywood walk of fame in 2019. At the ceremony, her fiancé, actor Jesse Plemons, introduced the sweet moment. He praised her for her tremendous talent and unwavering work ethic throughout her career.

Jesse praised her good nature, saying that it was one of the reasons for her success.

“Seeing the kind of mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you,” he said in his moving speech.