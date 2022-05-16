We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly officially married, following a private “practice” wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in April.

Seven months after the Blink 182 rocker dropped down on one knee to propose to the reality star, the couple have officially sealed the deal.

The Hollywood A-listers are believed to have exchanged vows in front of friends and family on Sunday afternoon in Santa Barbara, California.

After their wedding, Kourtney and Travis were seen driving away in a classic black convertible with a ‘just married’ sign hung from the bumper.

A source told PEOPLE, “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon.

“All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

The real wedding comes just weeks after the couple tricked fans by claiming to have hitched in Las Vegas earlier this year. Kourtney and Travis had sparked a media frenzy when they arrived at a Sin City venue and exchanged vows in front of an Elvis lookalike.

However, at the initial ceremony, the couple did not have an official wedding certificate, confirming that the wedding was not legal.

According to the source, it was a low-key event with only bodyguards and key witnesses present.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged during a romantic beachside proposal in Montecito, California, in October 2021.

The couple had been friends for a decade before starting dating in late 2020 and going Instagram official just after Valentine’s Day 2021.

Kourtney also gave Travis the courage to fly for the first time in over 13 years in August, following a plane crash that killed four people and left him with burns on 65 % of his body. After his first flight (to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico) in August, he posted a photo of the two hugging inside Kylie Jenner’s private jet with the caption “anywhere with you”.

Travis was married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008, sharing two children, Landon and Alabama. Travis also took on the role of father figure to Shanna’s eldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Meanwhile, Kourtney is a mum-of-three to Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. Scott and Kourtney began dating in 2006 and had an on and off relationship for years before splitting in 2015.