Kylie Jenner changes baby son Wolf’s name as it ‘didn’t feel like him’

Kylie Jenner has confirmed she and Travis Scott have changed the name of their second child as they “didn’t feel like it was him”.

The reality star broke the news on her Instagram story just hours after sharing a video of her pregnancy journey with her son, Wolf Webster.

Days after announcing the birth of her son in February, Kylie revealed that she and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott had chosen the name Wolf for their baby boy, a rather unusual baby name that has grown in popularity over recent years.

Now, Kylie has confirmed that she and Travis, who also share four-year-old daughter Stormi, have decided to ditch the name.

On Monday night, Kylie admitted that the name “wasn’t him”.

She shared on Instagram, “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

What is Kylie Jenner’s son’s new name?

Kylie has remained tight-lipped about her baby boy’s new name but it’s possible that she’ll reveal it once she and Travis are sure it’s the best match.

This news follows Kylie’s long-awaited pregnancy vlog, in which she chronicled her second pregnancy and even shared clips from the delivery room when her baby boy was born.

Several members of the make-up mogul’s famous family send heartfelt messages throughout the emotional video, praising her as a wonderful mother and sharing their excitement to meet the new Kardashian empire member.

Kylie’s mum, Kris Jenner, added her words of wisdom to the mix, noting, “To my new grandchild, who I cannot wait for you to get here. I think about you everyday and I’m just really excited to meet you and to welcome you to the family. I love you already.

“You’re coming into the most amazing family, lots of cousins, you’re going to have the best life because you have the best parents and the best family.”

Stormi also took fans on a sweet tour of her brother’s room, complete with a painting she created for him.

While the Kardashian-Jenner clan is used to the spotlight and jet-set lifestyle, Rapper Travis’ mother, who rarely appears in public, added, “I see a different person in my son. And you, as a young mother, I was just telling someone at the party today what a wonderful mother you are.

“You always think of Stormi first and that is so wonderful. I’m so blessed and so happy that you’re the mother of my grandchildren.”

Fans have yet to see a snap of the newborn’s face, with Kylie only sharing a shot of his little arm and feet so far.