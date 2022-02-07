We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kylie Jenner has given birth to her second child with Travis Scott, confirming the wonderful news that their new baby was born a day after their daughter Stormi’s birthday.

The reality star and beauty mogul took to social media to confirm the arrival of her second child with rapper, Travis Scott, having shared news of her pregnancy back in September of 2021.

Kylie shared the happy news to her Instagram feed with a black and white picture of Stormi holding her baby sibling’s hand. Kylie also revealed that baby number two had actually been born on the 2nd of February, just one day after Stormi’s own birthday!

Fans also think Kylie has hinted at the baby’s gender, after using a blue heart emoji in her caption. Rumours had been circling that they were expecting a second daughter but it seems Stormi now has a baby brother. Kylie is yet to reveal his name.

Fans and famous friends were quick to congratulate her, her mom, Kris Jenner wrote, ‘Angel Pie.’

Kylie’s oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian, who recently got engaged to Travis Barker, commented with, ‘Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼.’

Kim Kardashian also added, ‘👼🏽💙,’ further fuelling the speculation that the newborn is a boy!

Kylie’s close friend Hailey Bieber posted, ‘🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🤍‘ and Travis himself, commented with a string of heart emojis. The reveal now has over 14 million likes.

The new mum-of-two also took to her Instagram Stories to show off all the stunning flower bouquets she has received from her nearest and dearest, all congratulating her.

Kylie and Travis announced that their second baby was on the way in autumn of last year, with Kylie sharing a video montage of clips showing the family in the early days of Kylie’s pregnancy journey.

The video did not reveal when she found out she was expecting, leaving fans wondering how far along she was and when she was due to give birth.

The lovely video showed Travis hugging Kylie’s stomach after a positive pregnancy test, and the moment they told her mom, Kris Jenner, the news. The pair already share a four-year-old daughter, Stormi, who handed her grandmother the first ultrasound scans.

Congratulations Kylie and Travis!