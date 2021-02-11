We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kym Marsh has paid tribute to her late son Archie as she reflects to mark the day that would have been his 12th birthday.

The Hear’Say popstar-turned actress and ex-husband Jamie Lomas experienced the loss of their son when he was just 21 weeks old following premature birth.

And while the heartbreak will never ease following their baby loss, his memory is ever strong. Kym uploaded a photograph of a memorial to their son, which featured a pair of angel wings, a yellow rose, a candle, and the letter A on a Scrabble style tile and a framed playing card.

It comes eight months after Kym took comfort from seeing bright lights in the sky above her home.

She penned an emotional letter to the youngster, telling him and her followers of all her wishes. It read, ‘12 years. 12 years of wishing. Wishing we had seen you open your eyes, wishing we had seen you smile, wishing we had heard you laugh, wishing we had heard your voice. Wishing I had heard you say “ I love you mummy” wishing above all wishes that you were here, where you belong. Too many wishes to write down.’

The former Coronation Street star, who replaced Matt Baker on the One Show last year, went on to describe how Archie would have spent his 12th birthday had he not been taken too soon.

She described, ‘Today you should be opening gifts, laughing at silly cards people have sent, blowing out candles on the birthday cake you will eat far too much of!! Sulking at me when I tell you it’s time to stop playing that new computer game and get to bed. Arguing with your little sister because you’ve told her a million times she can’t play with your new gifts!! Telling me I can’t have a kiss anymore cos you’re now far too cool for that!’

Before making the heartbreaking admission. She added, ‘I would give anything to kiss your little cheek one more time! Well, you may not be with us in body but we know you are ALWAYS with us, you’re everywhere around us, you’re always in our hearts. Archie you will always be the missing piece of our family. The missing piece of me forever. We miss you. We love you more than words could ever express. Happy birthday our sweet angel boy. xxx‘

Kym, who is also mother to daughters Emily, 24, Polly, nine, and son David, 25, shared a sweet note from her youngest Polly, it read, ‘Dear Archie, I wasn’t there when you were born but I was told you looked exactly like me! I just wanted to also thank you for my life and how amazing it is I wish I could spend every second with you even if it was just for one day. I love you x from your little sister Polly xxx’

Kym previously revealed she was in ‘floods of tears’ when it was revealed her grandson Teddy Archie David Hoszowskyj was named after her late son.