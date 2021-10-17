We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has exchanged vows with her boyfriend Scott Ratcliff in a romantic ceremony at Sandhurst Military Academy.





Kym Marsh announced her engagement to army major Scott in June, and the couple married in front of family and friends over the weekend, reports OK! Magazine.

Among the guests were Carol Vorderman, who took to Instagram on Sunday to share a peek at her figure-hugging outfit as she too confirmed the couple have tied the knot.

She wrote: “Soooo my big bud Clare and I went to our Kym’s wedding yesterday at Sandhurst. It was BEAUTIFUL.

“Major Scott and the new Mrs Ratcliff were entrancing and so in love. A properly gorgeous life-enhancing day Life is good….xx.”

While Kym has yet to share her joy on social media, she did repost Carol’s photo on her own Instagram Stories.

Kym Marsh previously admitted that it was her dream for her dad David, 76, who has been diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer, to walk her down the aisle.

“My mum and dad absolutely adore Scott, they think he’s wonderful,” she told OK! “This [wedding] is a bit of good news, because dad’s not too well, but responding well to his latest treatment.”

Kym was “over the moon” after her now-husband popped the question on her 44th birthday in June.

“I’m absolutely over the moon – I can’t believe it. It’s been the best birthday surprise ever. I can’t stop smiling!” she told OK! at the time.

Kym and Scott first started dating in July 2018 after being introduced by mutual pal Anthony Cotton.

The couple have endured long stints apart as Scott serves abroad, with Kym admitting last April that they had at the time been apart for seven months.

Kym met Scott three months after ending her relationship with ex-boyfriend Matt Baker. The couple went their separate ways just two months after purchasing a £500,000 home together.

But despite their relationship ending, Kym insisted that the decision to end their relationship was completely amicable and she and Matt will “stay friends”.