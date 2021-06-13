Kym Marsh engaged to boyfriend Scott Ratcliff after birthday proposal

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kym Marsh has announced her engagement to boyfriend Scott Ratcliff after nearly three years together.





Kym Marsh said she is “over the moon” after her boyfriend popped the question on her 44th birthday on Sunday.

“I’m absolutely over the moon – I can’t believe it. It’s been the best birthday surprise ever. I can’t stop smiling!” she told OK!

Kym and Scott, who is an Army Major, first started dating in July 2018 after being introduced by mutual pal Anthony Cotton.

The couple have endured long stints apart as Scott serves abroad, with Kym admitting last April that they had at the time been apart for seven months.

And in December 2018, Kym revealed that she would be without her beau for six months as he was due to return to Afghanistan for duty in the Parachute Regiment.

But despite the long-distance, Kym is positive their relationship can survive the strain.

She told The Sun at the Military Awards 2018: “He is due to go back to Afghanistan next year for six months. It is tough, but I know we can make it work and we will be fine.

“He’s just got back from a training exercise in Kenya, so tonight was the first time we have seen each other in weeks.”

Kym Marsh met Scott three months after ending her relationship with ex-boyfriend Matt Baker.

The couple went their separate ways just two months after purchasing a £500,000 home together.

But despite the split, Kym insisted that the decision to end their relationship was completely amicable and she and Matt will “stay friends”.

“Sadly, the reports are true,” the 41-year-old told OK! In 2018.

“We still care for each other, we’ll stay friends and I’m sure we’ll be a part of each other’s lives in the future.

“Now we each just want to focus on our families, our work and our friends as we move forward.”