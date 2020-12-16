We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and comedian Iain Stirling reportedly tied the knot in an 'intimate ceremony' November.

The two have been in a relationship since 2017. Speculation about a possible engagement and wedding has been growing since Laura was pictured wearing a stunning diamond ring back in April.

Now it is claimed that the two have secretly married.

Where did Laura Whitmore get married?

Reports suggest that the Irish presenter married Iain in a Humanist wedding ceremony at Dublin’s City Hall in November.

Laura’s half-brother Adam and Iain’s sister Kirsten are thought to have acted as their witnesses to this intimate occasion.

Given the restrictions in place in light of the pandemic, the wedding was said to be a very small affair. Ireland’s level 5 guidelines mean that no more than 25 guests were allowed to be present.

According to The Sun a source has revealed, “Iain and Laura are so in love, they really wanted to get married as soon as possible.”

They added that although the circumstances are not “ideal”, “it was such a romantic day”.

Have Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling confirmed their marriage?

Whilst the long-term couple have yet to confirm the claims that they have secretly tied the knot, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Iain wearing a wedding ring last month.

Iain appeared as part of Loose Women’s first all-male panel to mark International Men’s Day in November. It was here that fans first spotted this crucial clue.

When did Laura Whitmore get engaged?

It seems that this wedding might have been on the cards for longer than some thought as The Sun claims that the Scottish comedian proposed to Laura in South Africa after they filmed the most recent series of Love Island.

A friend told the publication at the time that the couple “couldn’t be happier” and that they were “thrilled for them”.

Speaking of the proposal, the source said “he’d obviously thought about it for a while”. They revealed that “he designed the ring and yellow’s her favourite colour”. Laura’s beautiful ring contains a yellow diamond that can be seen in the star’s Instagram posts.

Speaking then, they revealed that the couple’s wedding plans were “on hold due to the lockdown”. Yet they said, “it’s lovely to have a wedding to come.”

How did Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling meet?

The loved-up couple first met in 2016, but didn’t begin dating until 2017. Laura even reportedly told JD’s In The Duffle Bag Podcast: “I remember Iain was too scared to ask me out so in the end I had to ask him out”.

Since then they seem to have gone from strength to strength, moving in together after a year of dating.

Laura and Iain may have yet to personally comment on news of their marriage. Yet it seems the happy couple have plenty to celebrate this Christmas.