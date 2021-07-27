We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lauren Lapkus and her husband, Mike Castle, announced the birth of their daughter Holly on Friday.

The Orange is the New Black star took to Instagram posting a cute video of the baby girl with the newborn’s popular name, penning, “Welcome to this strange world, Holly.”

Lauren announced her pregnancy in May by posting a family photo, showing her blossoming baby bump.

Captioning the post the Netflix actress penned, “We are expecting a baby girl this summer. I am over the moon. So grateful and happy. 💘🥲💗,” adding “#rainbowbaby 🌈.”

Rainbow baby is a term commonly used following a miscarriage, stillbirth or baby loss.

Lauren and Mike met on the set of the American series Clipped and married in a small ceremony in October 2018.

Plenty of Lauren and Mike’s celebrity pals took to the comment section to send their love following Holly’s arrival.

Congratulating the couple Ashley Tisdale wrote, ‘WHAT?!!! Omg congrats!!!’

Meanwhile fans sent plenty of kind words.

‘Awww!! She’s perfection! Congratulations and welcome to the world Holly!! ❤️❤️❤️,’ one wrote.

‘She is here and she is perfect! Welcome beautiful Holly 😍,’ added another.

Mike opened up about his relationship with Lauren to PEOPLE magazine last year, admitting that he fell in love with her personality before they had even met.

He said, “She’s just so fun and cool to be around.

“Before I ever start a job with anybody, I always do a slightly unnecessary amount of research on them. With Lauren, I listened to her podcast and I always thought she was funny and everything, but I remember when I heard the podcast I was just enamoured. I couldn’t believe how funny she is.”