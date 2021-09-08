Emily in Paris star Lily Collins marries fiancé Charlie McDowell

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has married fiancé Charlie McDowell, sharing the news of their nuptials on Instagram.

Emily, who is music icon Phil Collin’s daughter, took to Instagram to announce the news and shared a series of breathtaking pictures of her and Charlie embracing on their big day.

In the first picture the newlyweds can be seen sharing a kiss, while Lily is wearing a stunning, lace Ralph Lauren bridal gown.

The couple tied the knot at Dunton Hot Springs, a 19th-century luxury resort in Colorado, which gave them beautiful, natural backdrops for their snaps.

Announcing the lovely news online, Lily penned, ‘I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣’

Charlie and Lily met in 2017 and got engaged in 2020. Lily also announced their engagement on Instagram, showing off her gorgeous ring.

She said, ‘To the one who fills my heart every single day, from your perfect morning cappuccinos to the way you make me feel endlessly loved. Happy VDay @charliemcdowell. I can’t wait for forever with you.’

Fans and famous friends rushed to congratulate the pair.

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens wrote, ‘Congratulations babeeee❤️❤️❤️.’

Reese Witherspoon also commented, ‘So beautiful & joyful! 😍’

And Queer Eye star Tan France, who recently welcomed his first child with husband Rob, said, ‘Oh my gosh!! HUGE congrats. I’m so happy for you, lovely❤️’.’

The two other pictures Lily shared, show her wearing a matching lace cape with her elegant Ralph Lauren dress, looking striking against the green, rustic background.

The actress also wrote that she had, ‘Never been happier…’

‘What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality,’ she added.

The pictures now have millions of likes and hundreds of thousands of comments, wishing the couple congratulations and commenting on how wonderful Lily’s wedding dress looked.

One fan said, ‘YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BRIDE THAT EXISTS 💛’

Congratulations Lily and Charlie!