Emily in Paris Season 3: Release date, trailer and cast of the Netflix show

Emily in Paris fans will be delighted to hear that season 3 is almost upon us, and it's been a year since Emily moved from Chicago to the French capital for her dream job - as we look at its release date, trailer and who's in the cast.

Lily Colins (opens in new tab) is back playing Emily Cooper in the third season of the hit Netflix series but this time she finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life - along with hot chef Gabriel (who is played by Lucas Bravo and if you can't wait to see him on screen he's currently in the film Ticket to Paradise (opens in new tab) playing Julia Roberts' love interest).

Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming season...

Emily in Paris season 3 is being released on Netflix on 21st December 2022. The show started filming back in June, as it posted news on its official Emily In Paris Instagram page, showing a script on the table, with the caption, "back at a table together, and it’s not for a client meeting or a dinner party. production on season 3 is starting now! 💕"

Filming has just wrapped on the series, as Lily Collins posted an update to her Instagram followers on Wednesday (28th September), it read, "Words can’t express how many emotions I feel when I finish each @emilyinparis season and this year is no different. We truly have the best, most dedicated crew there is and a cast I can call a family. Thank you for supporting, uplifting, and encouraging endlessly and working tirelessly to make it all happen. I can’t wait to share what we’ve created. Proud doesn’t even do it justice. Je vous aime tous!…"

Emily in Paris Season 3 trailer

A date announcement teaser has been released ahead of the official trailer. In it you see Emily facing the dilemma, whether to get a new hair cut, and she proceeds to cut herself a fridge - or bangs as they're known as in America.

But fans love her new look.

One fan put, "Loved Lily's new look in this season. She looks amazing. Waiting for Emily In Paris season 3. It's gonna be more fun and romantic."

Another fan commented, "There's something about this series, it's so addictive. Can't wait for season 3."

And a third fan added that it was the 'perfect' Christmas addition, "Emily in Paris and Christmas!!! Perfection!! Thank you Netflix!!!"

Emily in Paris season 3 cast

Emily in Paris season 3 cast sees the return of Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julian), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star also returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series Emily in Paris.

