Queer Eye star Tan France has announced that he is expecting his first child with his husband Rob.

The Netflix reality star confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a maternity shoot-style photo with an ultrasound scan plastered on his belly.

Captioning the sweet post, he penned, ‘So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!’

Tan joked, ‘No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic,’ before going onto explain that they will be welcoming their little one via a surrogacy pregnancy.

The excited dad-to-be continued, ‘With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer.’

Tan and his partner, Rob France, have been married since 2007, tying the knot first in London and then in New York when gay marriage became legal in the US state.

The couple had previously stated that they wanted to start a family shortly after getting married and Tan’s sweet post confirmed that their dreams had come true as he added, ‘This is something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much, love.’

Rob also took to Instagram to share a picture of a lovely illustration of the couple’s baby.

‘I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel this way,’ he wrote alongside the photo.

‘We have a beautiful little angel on the way.’

Tan’s Queer Eye co-stars made sure to express their congratulations after he shared their wonderful news on social media.

Antoni Porowski, a member of the Fab Five, was among the first to congratulate the couple, writing, ‘Now I know what it’s like to cry tears of joy and be turned on simultaneously thank you and congrats boys!!!!’

Karamo Brown, the show’s culture specialist, penned, ‘Yay!!!!!!! Uncle Momo is going to spoil this baby!!!!!’