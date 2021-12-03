We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Little Mix has confirmed they are set to take a break from band life to work on solo projects, penning a touching statement to their fans to share the sad news.

After ten years together, the smash hit girl group, who rose to fame on the 2011 series of The X Factor, have announced they are preparing to take a hiatus after their Confetti tour, but insisted they aren’t ‘splitting up’ for good.

In a joint statement, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall explained, “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning.”

Finally, they added, “We love you all so much. We are not splitting up, Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.

“We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour.”

Earlier this year it was confirmed that former member Jesy Nelson was quitting Little Mix in order to prioritise her mental health.

Since Jesy’s departure, both Perrie and Leigh-Anne have become mums, with Perrie welcoming baby Axel with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Leigh-Anne welcoming twins with Andre Gray.

Since then, it was speculated among fans that the Little Mix trio were planning to step away from their careers in the band in order to focus on motherhood and solo careers.

