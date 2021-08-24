We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced the birth of her twins and first children with footballer fiancé Andre Gray



Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has welcomed twins with her fiancé, footballer Andre Gray and shared the happy news on Instagram.

Leigh-Anna has revealed the birth of her twins just days after bandmate, Perrie Edwards announced the birth of her first child with footballer, Oxlade Chamberlain.

The Little Mix stars both revealed they were pregnant and recently opened up about how they both found out. Little Mix fans feared that the band may be splitting up, but the pop band seems stronger than ever.

Leigh-Anne shared the news to delighted fans, and though she had announced her pregnancy, the couple kept the fact they were expecting twins a secret.

She posted the cutest black and white picture of both her and Andre holding the feet of one of their twins and captioned the post, ‘We asked for a miracle, we were given two… 🥺🖤 Our Cubbies are here 😍🖤16/08/21 🖤.’

As the caption shows, Leigh-Anne actually gave birth on the 16th, five days before Perrie but chose to wait before announcing her own baby arrival news. Neither stars have announced the gender or names of their babies.

Her bandmates rushed to congratulate her, Perrie commented, ‘Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee! ♥️’

Jade Thirlwall said, ‘😭😭🥰🥰♥️♥️ Superwoman! Proud of you and love you xxx’

And fans were over the moon with the news, one wrote, ‘WHAT OMG CONGRATULATIONS ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏’

Another said, TWINS? Twins? OMG 😭😭😭😭’

Leigh-Anne and Andre got engaged on the 29th of May 2020, on the couple’s four-year anniversary, where Andre popped the question.

They then announced Leigh-Anne was pregnant in May 2021, with a gorgeous picture of her cradling her bump with a caption that said, ‘We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you. ❤️😍’

Little Mix announced on the 10th anniversary of them being a band that they would be releasing a new album.

In a video montage from the past decade, Little Mix wrote, ‘ Between Us 12.11 We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can’t wait for you to hear. We can’t thank you all enough for your support over the last ten years…’

Congratulations Leigh-Anne and Andre!