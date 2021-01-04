We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women panelist Saira Khan has revealed who she’d like to replace her on the ITV daytime show after quitting following five years on the panel.

The mum of two to Zach, 12, and Amara, nine, revealed in an interview with Notebook that she was stepping down from the panel show which features the likes of Coleen Nolan, Ruth Langsford, Stacey Solomon and Linda Robson – in order to pursue other opportunities.

Speaking about her decision to walk away from the show, she posted a quote from Mark Twain which read, ‘Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do, so throw off the bowlines, sail away from safe harbor, catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore, dream, discover.’

And she explained, ‘So for me change comes at the beginning of 2021 by leaving a familiar seat on @loosewomen . It wasn’t an easy decision, but one that I needed to make in order to grow myself in other ways.’

If you’re wondering who is likely to replace Saira on the panel, while an official replacement is yet to be announced, she said, ‘I’d love my @loosewomen seat to be given to either a gay, transgender or non binary person – that will help the show to be more reflective of the world we live in. That’s what I would do if I was in charge.’

Saira, who is married to husband Steven Hyde, has admitted the show has helped her “speak up” when it comes to giving her opinion. She said, ‘I came to the show a troubled soul and I will eternally be grateful for the platform @loosewomen gave me to share, speak up and out.’

And having used the show to help launch her own skincare brand Saira Skin UK, she admits she is going to miss her Loose Women family, with whom she has grown close to over the years having enjoyed girly holidays. She added, ‘I will miss the great women who have become my very close friends. I feel honoured and privileged to have sat alongside them and learnt from them.’