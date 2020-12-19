Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan opens up on how she found a man in lockdown and her changing priorities

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

She’s been happily single since splitting from her second husband Ray Fensome in 2017, but Coleen Nolan has revealed to our sister publication Woman’s Own that she’s met someone online. ‘I’m really happy,’ she says.

It’s a welcome end to 2020 for Coleen, as this year has been especially unkind to her – two of her sisters, Linda and Anne, have had to go through cancer treatment – but the 55-year-old Loose Women panellist is staying positive.

She opens up on how appreciative she is of the time she’s been able to spend with her three children, Shane Jr, 31, Jake, 28, and Ciara, 19, and how she’s focusing her energy on raising awareness of breast cancer with this year’s series of The Real Full Monty on Ice.

Hi, Coleen! How did The Real Full Monty on Ice come about?

Bl**dy Ashley Banjo! He’s always trying to come up with new ideas and trying to push the show a bit further every year. I suppose the good thing is I’m not even thinking about getting my boobs out at the end, because all I’m focusing on is standing up straight on ice skates.

Your sisters Linda and Anne have both been going through treatment for cancer. How are they doing now?

They’ve both finished treatment and are doing absolutely amazing. They have more good days now than bad, and they’re both strong. I’m constantly in awe of how they just deal with it and take it all in their stride.

Has it been tough watching your sisters go through this again?

It’s been so hard because, when I first found out, my initial instinct was to jump in the car and drive to Blackpool to be with them, but I couldn’t because of lockdown. I felt really helpless and angry. Thank God they had Denise and Maureen [two of their other sisters] there looking after them, because they’ve been unbelievable.

Did taking part in The Real Full Monty mean more this year?

Full Monty feels like my baby, I’m so close to it and I feel so passionately about it and, obviously, I wanted to do it again. But yeah, it’s very emotional for me this year because of Anne and Linda. Cancer has not been kind – it never is – but it’s really hit our family hard. I want to get the message of checking your breasts regularly out there.

You went on a double date with Linda on your show At Home with the Nolans. What went wrong?

Well, we met them through a dating app, and, without being shallow, they just weren’t for us!

Are you looking for a man?

I am talking to someone right now. I met him online. He’s lovely but, obviously, COVID is killing my love life. Every time we arrange to meet, we get put in lockdown. I’m really happy, though, so if I meet someone that’s lovely and if I don’t, I’m fine. I’m not sitting here desperate – I’m too busy – so if I do get to finally meet him that would be great, but if not, fine!

What has this year taught you?

I’ve definitely struggled, as has everyone this year. But, equally, I have never got to spend this much time with my kids or at home. I moved into a new house which, had COVID not happened, I wouldn’t have been in for the first three months because I’d have been working.

Finally, what are you hoping for next year?

Video of the Week

That we get some normality back, but that we’ve learned from it to prioritise life a bit better. And I want to hug people and shake hands again. It’s those things I’ve missed the most.

At Home with the Nolans is available to catch up on discovery+

The Real Full Monty on Ice is available to catch up on the ITV Hub