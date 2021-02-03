We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island star Dr Alex George has been given a huge honour by Prime Minister Boris Johnson following his brother's suicide.

The doctor-turned-reality star went back to his medical roots following his 2018 appearance on ITV’s Love Island and is now championing the fight to raise awareness of mental health to help future generations.

He called upon his army of 1.5m social media followers to help him share his call for action which urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to give more value to ‘support for emotional and mental wellbeing’ in schools.

Back in January, he shared a snap of himself holding a handwritten banner reading ‘Boris let’s talk #mentalhealthmatters’ alongside his lengthy caption. And tagged Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, who he also requested to meet with.

And now the campaign has paid off as he’s been appointed this vital new role.

Dr. Alex has been tirelessly working on the frontline throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and is “humbled” to work on the project over the coming months.

He shared a snap taken from his meeting with Boris and captioned it, ‘WE DID IT!! You called and the PM answered!! I have been appointed as the Ambassador for Mental Health. It hasn’t sunk in yet and I’m not sure it ever will. I am truly humbled. In my role, I will be working closely with the Government to make mental health an absolute priority.’

He went on to explain the importance of mental health education and added, ‘From schools to universities, the NHS and the wider public, MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS. For the current as well as future generations, we must do everything in our power to bring meaningful change.’

Dr. Alex’s brother tragically took his own life in July last year aged 19. And Dr Alex is determined to make his brother proud.

He added, ‘Nothing will bring my brother back but if I can make a positive impact that saves even one life, it will be worth moving mountains for. There is much work to be done. Particularly in the coming weeks and months. Thanks to each and every one of you for your incredible support. Thank you also to the Prime Minister and Government for recognising our campaign and showing a desire to make a real change moving forward. I hope I can make you all proud. Most of all I hope I can make my brother proud, we will do it together my boy. LET’S DO THIS.’