Love Island star Jessica Hayes has announced she is pregnant with her second baby with fiance Dan Lawry.

The 27-year-old – who won the first series of the ITV reality show with Max Morley – is already mum to 17-month-old son Presley.

Jessica confirmed the happy news on Instagram, cradling her baby bump in a sweet picture with Dan and Presley.

She wrote, ‘Guess 2020 wasn’t so bad after all…👶🏼🍼.’

The announcement comes over a year since the reality star became a mum for the first time.

Revealing the news she’s given birth, Jess took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of her little boy’s hands.

She wrote, ‘Welcome to the world Presley James Lawry 27th June 6lbs 11 🌎❤️ You are so perfect in every way I can’t even describe the way I’m feeling right now and you really didn’t want to wait around 12 days early.

‘My waters broke yesterday and you were literally here within 3 hours I didn’t think we were going to make it to the hospital so close to having you in the car but we made it to a room and out you came no pain relief for mumma the biggest whirlwind of my life it all happened so quickly 😁💪🏽.

She continued, ‘So perfect and so grateful for how it all went ..Your daddy is also the best like wow so perfect I couldn’t have a better partner he is one special daddy you are a very lucky boy❤️

‘My life and family is now complete ❤️and my heart is so full I cant even describe 😭❤️ I cant stop crying you are so beautiful I don’t think this will ever sink in i am the luckiest mummy on this earth.

Jessica showed off Presley when she appeared on Love Island: What Happened Next in October.

In the episode, Jess was also reunited with some of the cast from the first series of Love Island, including her former boyfriend and fellow winner, Max.

While she and Max weren’t meant to be, she started dating Dan after the show, and eventually got engaged to him, just six months after dating.