Love Island star Malin Andersson gives birth to baby girl

Love Island star Malin Andersson has given birth to a baby girl, three years after the death of her newborn baby girl, Consy.

The reality personality and social media influencer confirmed the wonderful news that she has welcomed a daughter with boyfriend Jared in a sweet statement, revealing that the baby arrived on her due date last week.

“We are super excited to share that Malin gave birth to a healthy baby girl last Friday 28th January on her due date,” the announcement, shared on behalf of the Love Island season two star, said.

“She and her partner are completely in love and are taking this time as a family to enjoy the baby bubble but she cant wait to share more with everyone soon,” the announcement continued.

Malin shared her pregnancy news back in August of 2021, posting a gorgeous Instagram photo of her blossoming baby bump with her and Jared’s hands placed over it, forming a heart shape.

“My next chapter. My new beginning. My happy ending. My entire universe. All mine,” she wrote beside the beautiful upload, adding, “I can’t describe to you all how I feel writing this.”

The arrival of Malin’s daughter, whose name is yet to be confirmed, comes three years after the death of her first-born daughter, Consy, who arrived premature and passed away at just four weeks old.

Malin, who rose to fame when she appeared on the 2016 series of Love Island, marked the three year anniversary of Consy’s death on January 22nd, penning a heart-wrenching tribute to her late baby.

Beside a photo of Consy in the NICU, Malin, who also suffered a miscarriage last year, recalled the moment she slipped away, writing, “Today – your heart stopped beating for me. I could feel you whisper in my ear that you wanted to live pain free, and that your end of time was near. One last glance you gave me, and then you were gone..”