Love Island star Malin Andersson has opened up on the miscarriage she has suffered just two years after the death of her baby daughter Consy.

The Reality TV star, who took part in the second series of the ITV dating show, has revealed her heartache after discovering she had recently lost her unborn baby.

Malin, 28, shared the deeply personal news with fans as she explained her absence from social media and uploaded a snap of two pregnancy tests – one positive and the second showing a negative result. The Instagram post reads, ‘Hi everyone, obviously I have disappeared for a bit and I have had hundreds of messages from people asking if I am okay and sending me love. I appreciate every single message and it means a lot that you all want to make sure I am okay. Sometimes I need to take time to deal with my life privately, as my life is so public, I needed to take time out.’

She continued, ‘The past few months haven’t been easy for me, but there is also something else I would like to address. You all know that I am very transparent about taboo subjects, and I like to shed light on things that are often not spoken about and especially trauma I have experienced myself. I found out I was pregnant – and I then soon after miscarried. It pains me to talk about this in detail right now due to what happened to Consy.. but I want you all to know that miscarriage doesn’t discriminate and it can happen to anyone. Even when you think you have gone through enough.’

Malin has had to deal with a series of tragedies over the last few years – she lost her dear mother in November 2017 after a battle with breast cancer and in 2019 before her due date, Malin gave birth to daughter Consy with ex-partner Tom Kemp, seven weeks prematurely and she was just one month old when she died.

And as she tries to come to terms with her loss, Malin, who previously shared a photo of Consy for Baby Loss Awareness week, seeks to use her struggles to help others.

She added, ‘I’ll be fine – my strength never ceases to amaze me sometimes but I felt that I needed to share this with you all as I’ve never been one to hold anything back – especially when I know it can help someone else.’

And fans have posted their comforting words. One wrote, ‘Most amazing confident and REAL person on here! Truly someone to admire and look up too. So sorry for your loss your an amazing person sending love’ another fan put, ‘It is incredibly heartbreaking I’ve been there as have you but I promise it makes you stronger, I know I’m just a random stranger but my dms are always open to anyone who needs a chat xx’ and a third wrote, ‘Oh bless you! I’ve taken a few moments now, as my fingers hover over the keyboard, wondering what message I can write….actually I just want to send you a virtual hug instead. Glad you’ve taken some time out. Xx’

If you or someone you know is suffering a miscarriage you can contact Tommy’s midwives, who are trained in bereavement support, on its pregnancy line on 0800 014 7800 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm), or email them at midwife@tommys.org for support.