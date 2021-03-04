Love Island WILL return for summer 2021, ITV confirms

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island will return this summer, ITV bosses have confirmed.

With Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown meaning normal life could be just months away, it’s been announced that Love Island will return to ITV2 this summer, for its seventh series.

The smash hit dating show was cancelled last year, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but the show’s iconic villa will be filled with hot singletons on the hunt for love once more.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has confirmed the show will be back this year, saying, “There’s so much to look forward to on ITV this spring and into summer, with the Euros and the return of Love Island.”

With uncertainty surrounding travel rules still very much an issue, it’s been reported that ITV bosses are on the hunt for villa alternatives if the famous Love Island filming location in Mallorca is unavailable.

A TV insider told The Sun, “In a perfect world Love Island would be filmed at original villa they use in Mallorca.

“But the pandemic has meant contingency plans are more important than ever and other locations have been discussed for the show.”

It’s even been claimed that the next batch of Love Islanders could be set to find romance in the UK, with the show not ruling out filming in Britain.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! was able to go ahead in 2020 thanks to producers’ decision to move the famous jungle show to Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The last series of Love Island took place in January 2020, with the first ever winter version of the show taking place in South Africa.

Love Island super fans were gutted when it was confirmed last summer’s series was unable to go ahead.

““We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority,” said Kevin Lygo at the time.