Made in Chelsea’s Louise Thompson shares first photo of ‘miracle’ newborn baby at home

Louise Thompson has shared the first photos with her newborn son Leo-Hunter this Christmas.

The Made in Chelsea star welcomed her first child with fiancé Ryan Libbey in November, with Louise previously sharing that she had a traumatic birth.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old revealed she almost didn’t make it home for Christmas after “various serious complications” left her in intensive care and recovering in hospital for a month.

Updating her followers on her progress now she had been discharged, Louise shared three photos of her newborn.

“LH, you are our little miracle baby 🌈 🕊,” she said, continuing: “You are blessed with daddy’s beautiful blue eyes and I love you to pieces. Despite the daily struggles, you my proudest achievement.

“… it is also a small miracle that I was able to roll out of bed to throw on a frock and a smudge of makeup, but it was your first Christmas and we had lots to be grateful for.”

In another emotional Instagram post, Louise also thanked the NHS for saving her life.

The reality star previously said she ‘danced with death’ twice and is still in a ‘strange place mentally and physically’.

“It certainly wasn’t the Christmas that we had planned,” she told fans.

“But then again neither were the last three and I’m still feeling overwhelmingly blessed to be at home and in my little bubble.”

Praising those who work across the festive period, Louise continued: “Those are days that most people spend celebrating at home with friends/family/loved ones, but others make a sacrifice for the greater good.

“I guess I think about it a lot more now because I know and care about a bunch of the ladies who have committed to working today but also because one of my ongoing fears is ending up in the back of an ambulance on an evening where they might be short staffed.

“Honestly where would we be without the NHS? I know where I would be.”

The star added “For now I want to say a big thank you to anyone who happens to be reading this who works for our NHS.

“I want to thank the room full of people who worked through the night to save my life. Many of them were called in from their family homes at an unearthly hour.

“I met a lot of people with A LOT of different roles and every single person is a crucial part in the cog.

“To the midwives, nurses, registrars, doctors, consultants, housekeepers, cleaners, cooks, support workers, and not to forget the porters who have to move bodies behind the scenes.

“I even want to thank the students who’s ears I chewed off, for choosing such a long (and necessary) journey of education (how on earth do they know what they want to do so young – impressive).”

Louise and Ryan announced their pregnancy earlier this year, after opening up about suffering a devastating miscarriage.

Sharing details of her loss, Louise explained at the time that she was putting her story out into the world in the hope it would help others.

Opening up about falling pregnant again, Louise said she was ‘counting her blessings’ back in May.