Louise Thompson is expecting her first child with Ryan Libbey 

Louise Thompson has announced that she is expecting a baby, months after sharing that she had suffered a miscarriage.

The former Made In Chelsea star and her fiancé Ryan Libbey posed with an ultrasound scan photo of their unborn little one to share the happy news with fans.

Ryan clutched the scan snap in his hand, while Louise sat on his lap, holding a pair of tiny white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

Captioning the upload, Louise penned, ‘🌈 Counting our blessings 🌈’

The mum-to-be added, ‘I thought I’d have all sorts of creative ways to deliver this information but the truth is the last 12 weeks have been quite challenging.’

Louise, who revealed she had suffered a miscarriage earlier this year, admitted that she and personal trainer Ryan had been more reserved while preparing to announce this pregnancy.

‘Unlike last time, Ryan and I haven’t documented our journey at all. I’ve hardly taken any pictures or videos for fear that something might happen,’ Louis wrote.

Writing on Instagram she confessed, ‘I’d be lying if I said it’s been an easy ride but the truth is I think poor Ryan has found it even harder than I have.’

Louise and Ryan got engaged in 2018 after he proposed on a hiking trip in LA.

Louise went on to say that she would have preferred to keep her pregnancy a secret for longer, but that it was ‘becoming very hard to hide,’ because of her petite frame.

Continuing, she said, ‘Hormones are a thing of absolute madness and pregnancy coupled with ulcerative colitis has been a major killjoy and particularly anxiety-inducing.’

Louise posted the sad story of how she coped with her miscarriage on Instagram in March 2021, pointing out that social media isn’t always what it seems.

‘I wanted to share my story because it might help someone, but for the first time in my life, I’m actually a bit lost for words. Maybe it’s because I feel like I have SO much to say and I don’t want to waste this opportunity or because I’m not sure I’ve 100% processed it yet, but either way, there will be no ‘perfect’ time, so here goes, I’ll try my best,’ she penned.

‘I’ve always been taught that a problem shared is a problem halved, and I pass that mantra on to others, always encouraging people to talk, talk, talk, so it’s time to practice what I preach.

‘It might seem like everywhere you look on Instagram people are loved up, happy as can be, getting engaged, buying their first house, having intimate weddings, getting their dream job, announcing pregnancies, and other momentous occasions!

‘But whilst all those incredible things are happening for people there is also a great deal of SHIT going on behind closed doors – A side that you might not see,’ Louise continued.

‘I guess it’s also because there is no easy way to say it, nor any way to sugar coat it, but earlier this year we lost our baby and it was HARD.’