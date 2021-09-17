We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson has married fiancée James Dunmore in a beautiful secret ceremony.

The reality star got engaged to long-term boyfriend James Dunmore back in September last year while holidaying in Greece.

The couple first met on the set of Made in Chelsea and started dating in 2015, before buying their first home together in 2017.

And now Lucy has confirmed they’ve tied the knot, by uploading a beautiful black and white snap of her and her husband kissing by the sea, in which Lucy is wearing a white dress of fairytale wedding dreams, complete with ruffle layerings like Belle’s yellow ball dress from Beauty and the Beast.

She simply captioned it, ‘12.09.21’ as the date they got married, and James uploaded a snap of him and Lucy walking back up the seafront aisle together in Kefalonia, he captioned it, ‘My wife and I.’

Rumours that Lucy and James had secretly wed started when fellow Made in Chelsea star Joshua ‘JP’ Patterson posted a snap the day before of himself with co-star Sam Thompson and Lonan O’Herlihy and captioned it, ‘The calm before the storm with these two celebrating the special day.’

And eagle-eyed fans spotted Lucy Watson share a snap of James Dunmore and he was wearing a gold band on his wedding ring finger.

But Lucy confirmed the pair had wed in secret when she shared a lovely clip of them walking back up the aisle as husband and wife Natalie Cole’s hit This Will Be (an everlasting love).

And former co-stars have sent their congratulations to the happy couple. Ashley James wrote, ‘Dress 😍😍😍 congratulations’ and Binky Felstead put, ‘🤍🤍🤍’

And fans wrote, ‘ So beautiful ❤️’ and another added, ‘oh wow was not expecting this!!’

To announce their engagement, Lucy posted an idyllic sunset snap of them on a yacht with the caption, ‘here’s to forever’ with a diamond ring emoji.

Speaking about the romantic engagement, Lucy said, “He got the hotel we were staying in to send me a letter saying we were going on a free yacht trip (awkwardly I wasn’t that surprised). He had booked the boat and planned everything.

“The boat was stunning and I was trying to get content for the hotel. There was a full vegan meal and champagne and we went on a crazy beautiful tour of some private islands. Some of the prettiest scenes I’ve ever witnessed.

“We went to take a photo together and there he was on one knee. I was literally in shock, my heart didn’t beat for like 3 seconds.

“We then spent the day on the boat and had the best time with another couple we’re friends with, watched the sun go down. It was perfect.”