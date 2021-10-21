We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mary Berry has been made a Dame Commander after Prince Charles awarded her with the ultimate honour for her cooking.

The former Great British Bake-off judge has received the ultimate honour for her culinary work and planned to celebrate the honour by “going home for a sandwich and the children are coming tonight.”

Prince Charles held an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in which Mary Berry, 86, was invited along to receive her accolade.

As well as her 50-year culinary and broadcasting career, which has seen people around the world try out Mary Berry’s recipes, the honour also recognises Mary’s charity work.

Speaking after her latest royal engagement, she said, “I’m extremely proud and honoured. I just wish my parents were here – they’re looking down and my children are quite excited.

“My aim is to pass on the skill that I love so much because everybody has to cook each day. Whether it’s a student or whatever it is, you’ve got to feed yourself so why not learn to do it well and enjoy it.” Mary is recovering from a recent hip operation following a fall in her garden over the summer. But her husband Paul Hunnings, a retired antiquarian bookseller was able to join her for the ceremony. And fans were delighted with her achievement. One fan wrote, ‘Oh this is beyond CUTE!! Love her !!! Well deserved Queen of cakes Mary Berry.’ Another fan put, ‘Congratulations Dame Mary Berry… The entertainment and lessons you have given to millions of people around the world for so many, many years is recognised by the sovereign… well-deserved.’ And a third fan added, ‘Dame Mary Berry 😍 amazing.’ It’s not the first time Dame Mary has entered royal quarters – she filmed with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the TV show A Berry Royal Christmas.

Mary Berry has a new cook book and TV series called Love To Cook.

Among the others honoured at the ceremony were Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight – whose latest film, Spencer, explores three days in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales – was made a CBE.