Who left The Great British Bake Off this week and when can I catch up on All 4 are the questions on every fan’s minds since Biscuit Week unfolded on the hit show.

From the moment The Great British Bake Off started on 21st September, fans have been delighted to have the popular competition show back on our screens. As they waited for its return, many might have reflected on where past Great British Bake Off contestants are now or checked out some Great British Bake Off recipes. But there’s nothing quite like the comforting baking show itself and we can now enjoy seeing Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas and this year’s bakers every week. For those still wondering where Bake Off is filmed, the show has once again set up the tent in the grounds of the Down Hall Hotel.

And it was here that the 2021 line-up took on Paul and Prue’s latest delicious challenges. But who left The Great British Bake Off last night, who became star baker and when will Bake Off be on All 4?

We reveal all you need to know if you missed this week’s ultimate baking showdown…

Who left The Great British Bake Off this week?

Sadly for fans it was Jairzeno who left The Great British Bake Off this week, becoming the second unlucky baker to leave the iconic Bake Off tent. The 51-year-old Head of Finance from London unfortunately didn’t manage to impress Paul and Prue enough to retain his place in the competition after struggling to finish his biscuit creations to the high standards expected of him and his fellow bakers.

Tasked with recreating his favourite childhood toy (with an interactive element, no less) in the Showstopper, Jairzeno had to pull out all the stops to stay in Bake Off. However, despite his efforts, the final biscuit ship had a large crack in the hold and the tall masts struggled to stay up, with the judges describing it as “rough and ready”.

The decision to send him home didn’t seem to have surprised Jairzeno himself, though. Following the announcement that he would sadly be leaving the competition, he explained in his interview that he had been “half expecting” it.

“I was half expecting that result, mine was quite basic compared to the other bakes,” Jairzeno declared and he will likely reflect upon his Bake Off experience with great pride in the future.

Who won Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off this week?

It was last week’s Star Baker Jürgen who once again became Star Baker in last night’s episode. In stark contrast to the sadness of Jairzeno being the one who left The Great British Bake Off this week, there was also the great joy of Jürgen being awarded once again for his spectacular efforts.

He started Biscuit Week by seriously impressing Paul and Prue with his brandy snaps, followed by some great jammy biscuits in the Technical.

And it was his delicious and structurally magnificent gingerbread windmill which helped ensure he brought home his second win of the series.

The Trombone player originally hails from the stunning Black Forest in Germany and works in IT, living in Sussex with his wife and son. Attempting to call his family last week when he was first awarded this baking accolade, viewers were left disappointed for him when Jürgen was unable to get through to them.

Though things were set to change this week as Jürgen told his son Benjamin about becoming Star Baker, explaining, “I’m Star Baker again!”

In the background, it was just possible to hear what appeared to be his wife asking excitedly, “Jürgen, is it true?”

Laughing a little, Jürgen delightedly replied: “Yes! It’s crazy, isn’t it?!”, seemingly almost unable to comprehend his own outstanding performance. Who knows if he could hold on to the Star Baker crown next week?

What day is the Great British Bake Off on?

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 every Tuesday at 8pm-9:30pm. For those who are eager not to miss any of the current series, but live in the United States, then never fear! According to Metro.co.uk, the hit programme, known in the US as The Great British Baking show, was set to make its way onto the streaming giant from 24th September, just three days after the first episode premiered in the UK.

The publication reports that episodes will continue to land on Netflix for US viewers on a weekly basis. This means they will also get to cheer their favourites and bid a fond farewell to the person who left The Great British Bake Off this week.

When will Bake Off be on All 4?

The Great British Bake Off will go on to All 4 shortly after the programme airs each week. Anyone who is unable to tune in and watch the popular show live will still be able to see all they’ve missed and who left The Great British Bake Off this week by catching up on Channel 4’s streaming service. Simply search The Great British Bake Off on All 4 and select Series 5 to see all available episodes.

Though this current series is the twelfth overall, it is called Series 5 on All 4 because this year’s series is the fifth since the show moved from the BBC to Channel 4. Fans can also watch The Great British Bake Off live via All 4 whilst the show is airing on live TV.

How long is The Great British Bake Off on for?

Those who can’t help feeling for the baker who left The Great British Bake Off this week will no doubt also be sad to see many others leaving the striped tent over the next ten weeks. Saying goodbye to so many wonderful contestants might not be easy, but the range of skills shown and mouth-watering bakes presented to Paul and Prue makes it worth it.

It’s understood that the series has been filmed in “bubbles” this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, it’s thought that the hit show will still consist of the usual ten episodes shown on a weekly basis, meaning that the final episode could potentially air on 16th November 2021.

These build to the grand finale where one of this year’s contestants will earn a place in the Bake Off hall of fame – and a coveted trophy. Each episode of The Great British Bake off consists of three challenges: a signature bake, a technical challenge, and a show-stopper.

From collapsing cakes to stunning pastry, if past years are anything to go on then the next 10 weeks will be full of dramatic and joyful moments.