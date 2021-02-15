We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Trainor has given birth to her first child with husband Daryl Sabara.

The Grammy winning songstress took to social media yesterday to confirm the news, explaining that her newborn son was due to arrive on Valentine’s Day but made an appearance eight days early.

She wrote, ‘This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day. We got to meet him Monday!’

Sharing a series of sweet photos of the newborn in which new dad and Spy Kids child star Daryl can be seen giving him a bottle in the hospital, Meghan went on to reveal the baby’s name.

‘We are SO IN LOVE🥰😭 Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!’

Loads of Meghan’s celebrity friends took to the comment section to send their love following the huge announcement.

‘Oh my God. Happy valentines day riley. Love you Meghan, and Daryl. Congratulations. Your going to be amazing parents and teach baby riley all about spy kids and MUSIC!!! 💫❤💜💗💘💟,’ wrote Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

‘BEST VALENTINES DAY GIFT FROM ABOVE EVER! so happy love you go to so much 💕💕💕,’ added former Pussycat Dolls from woman Nicole Sherzinger.

Model Ashley Graham went on to write, ‘Riley!!!! Welcome to the world!!! Congratulations mom & dad!!’

The happy couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, confirmed the big news that they were expecting their first child back in October 2020.

Uploading a photo of her ultrasound scan to Instagram, Meghan wrote, ‘You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!😭🥰 @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!! 🎁😍.’

Video of the Week

In honour of her and Daryl’s anniversary, the All About That Bass singer shared a photo of the two of them with her blossoming baby bump on show.

‘Happy anniversary to the love of my life @darylsabara ..Thank you for giving me the best gift ever👶🏼💙,’ Meghan wrote.