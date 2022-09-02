Brassic Season 4: Where to watch, release date and will there be a season 5?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As Brassic Series 4 is set to hit screens fans are asking where to watch, when's its release date and will there be a season 5?

Fresh images of the cast in action have been released as they hatch eccentric plans, complete questionable heists and nick some bizarre items. From discovering severed body parts and unexpected guests to training racing dogs and capturing exotic animals, trouble is never far away when Brassic comes to town.

Follow Vinnie (Joseph Gilgun) as he tracks down Erin (Michelle Keegan), who fled Hawley at the end of the last series to escape dangerous criminal Terence McCann. Among the scenes pictured are those of the gang causing mayhem at a murder mystery night, where Steve Pemberton (Inside Number 9, Doctor Who (opens in new tab)) makes a cameo appearance alongside the fancy dress-clad cast.

As we look at all you need to know about the upcoming series...

Where to watch Brassic Season 4

Fans can watch Brassic Season 4 on Sky Max and NOW when the new series is released.The show, in its fourth season, became a massive hit with critics and viewers alike, Brassic is produced by Calamity Films and co-created by Joseph Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst, with Gilgun nominated for a BAFTA earlier this year for his performance as Vinnie.

The series has been dubbed “gloriously fun” (Heat), “raucous and racy” (TV Times) and “like nothing else on TV” (Radio Times).

Also starring Michelle Keegan, Dominic West (opens in new tab), Damien Molony, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson, Parth Thakerar, Bronagh Gallagher, Joanna Higson, and Steve Evets.

Co-creator Danny Brocklehurst writes, along with Alex Ganley and Danielle Ward.

Fans can watch the official trailer for the new series below...

Brassic Season 4 will be released on Sky Max and NOW with new episodes available from Wednesday 7th September. With all episodes available on demand.

Will there be a season 5 of Brassic?

Yes, Sky has confirmed that Brassic - its biggest original comedy - will return for an eagerly anticipated fifth series next year. Filming on the BAFTA-nominated series starts at the end of the month, and viewers can expect more of the eccentric plans and hi-jinks from the Brassic gang that includes Vinnie, Erin, Tommo, Ashley, JJ, Cardi, Carol, Sugar, farmer Jim and Dr Chris.



Michelle Keegan, who is married to Mark Wright (opens in new tab), is a busy girl as she is also filming for a new show Ten Pound Poms which will be on BBC One next year and recently shared snaps of her learning her lines on Bondi Beach in Australia with her Instagram followers.

A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

