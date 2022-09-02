Brassic Season 4: Where to watch, release date and will there be a season 5?

Brassic Season 4 is about to be released starring Michelle Keegan as we look at where you can watch it.

Brassic Season 4
(Image credit: Sky)
Selina Maycock
By Selina Maycock
published

As Brassic Series 4 is set to hit screens fans are asking where to watch, when's its release date and will there be a season 5?

Fresh images of the cast in action have been released as they hatch eccentric plans, complete questionable heists and nick some bizarre items. From discovering severed body parts and unexpected guests to training racing dogs and capturing exotic animals, trouble is never far away when Brassic comes to town.  

Follow Vinnie (Joseph Gilgun) as he tracks down Erin (Michelle Keegan), who fled Hawley at the end of the last series to escape dangerous criminal Terence McCann. Among the scenes pictured are those of the gang causing mayhem at a murder mystery night, where Steve Pemberton (Inside Number 9, Doctor Who (opens in new tab)) makes a cameo appearance alongside the fancy dress-clad cast.

As we look at all you need to know about the upcoming series...

Where to watch Brassic Season 4

Fans can watch Brassic Season 4 on Sky Max and NOW when the new series is released.The show, in its fourth season, became a massive hit with critics and viewers alike, Brassic is produced by Calamity Films and co-created by Joseph Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst, with Gilgun nominated for a BAFTA earlier this year for his performance as Vinnie. 

The series has been dubbed “gloriously fun” (Heat), “raucous and racy” (TV Times) and “like nothing else on TV” (Radio Times). 

Also starring Michelle Keegan, Dominic West (opens in new tab), Damien Molony, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson, Parth Thakerar, Bronagh Gallagher, Joanna Higson, and Steve Evets. 

Co-creator Danny Brocklehurst writes, along with Alex Ganley and Danielle Ward.

Fans can watch the official trailer for the new series below...

Brassic Season 4 release date

Brassic Season 4 will be released on Sky Max and NOW with new episodes available from Wednesday 7th September. With all episodes available on demand.

Will there be a season 5 of Brassic?

Yes, Sky has confirmed that Brassic - its biggest original comedy - will return for an eagerly anticipated fifth series next year. Filming on the BAFTA-nominated series starts at the end of the month, and viewers can expect more of the eccentric plans and hi-jinks from the Brassic gang that includes Vinnie, Erin, Tommo, Ashley, JJ, Cardi, Carol, Sugar, farmer Jim and Dr Chris.

Michelle Keegan, who is married to Mark Wright (opens in new tab), is a busy girl as she is also filming for a new show Ten Pound Poms which will be on BBC One next year and recently shared snaps of her learning her lines on Bondi Beach in Australia with her Instagram followers.

A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Related NOW TV features:

Video of the week

Explore More
TV news
Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock
Senior Entertainment Writer

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.