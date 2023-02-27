Fool Me Once Netflix: Rumoured release date of thriller starring Michelle Keegan

Netflix announced plans for an eight-part adaptation of Harlan Coben (opens in new tab)'s thrilling novel of the same name, Fool Me Once, as fans ask about its rumoured release date.

Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once (opens in new tab) follows the story of Maya Stern who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead...

Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce leads the homicide investigation into Joe's death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya's niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother's murder, several months earlier.

Are the two cases connected? Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever. Joanna Lumley is Judith Burkett, Joe’s protective mother.

As we look at all you need to know about the thrilling adaptation...

Fool Me Once is rumoured to be landing on Netflix streaming service in late 2023 or early 2024. The series will consist of eight x 60 minute episodes. The show's executive producers are Harlan Coben, Danny Brocklehurst, Nicola Shindler, and Richard Fee. The lead writer is Brassic's Danny Brocklehurst, who is penning the script alongside Charlotte Coben, Yemi Oyefuwa, Nina Metivier and Tom Farrelly.

Happy Valley (opens in new tab) producer Jessica Taylor is producing this one.

Danny Brocklehurst said, “Following on from our smash hits The Stranger and Stay Close, Fool Me Once does not disappoint. Harlan’s books are storytelling genius and it’s great to be entrusted once more in bringing his gripping stories of life. As always with our thrillers, expect twist upon twist and an emotional roller-coaster. Plus, the cast is phenomenal – audiences are in for a treat!”

Where is Fool Me Once being filmed?

Fool Me Once is being filmed in Manchester and the north-west of England, relocating the story from the US to the UK, in keeping with previous Harlan Coben adaptations. Lead actress Michelle Keegan revealed that filming had begun when she shared a snap of her laid poolside reading the novel and captioned it, "Finally the secrets out!! I'm over the moon to be joining the cast of FOOL ME ONCE, a Netflix UK thriller based on the book by the extremely talented Harlan Coben. Here we gooooo." She wrote alongside some film camera emojis.

Speaking about the adaptation of his novel, Harlan Coben said, “I’m thrilled and honoured to once again be collaborating with my uber-talented partners Danny, Nicola and Richard. Fool Me Once’will be our fourth Netflix series [following Safe, The Stranger and Stay Close] together, and man, it never gets old! Fool Me Once is a pulse-pounder -- a shocking story of how secrets and deceit have the power to bring people together while simultaneously tearing them apart. I can’t wait to see how this dream cast brings these characters to life.”

Fool Me Once cast

Starring in Netflix's adaptation of Fool Me Once - a limited thriller series - is Our Girl and Brassic (opens in new tab) star Michelle Keegan (opens in new tab) as Maya Stern), Adeel Akhtar, as Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce, Stay Close and The Stranger star Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett, and Absolutely Fabulous and Finding Alice star Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett. They will be joined by Peaky Blinders star Emmett J.Scanlan as Shane Tessier, and Dino Fetscher as Marty McGreggor.

