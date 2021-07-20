We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pregnant with her second child, Millie took to Instagram to document her hot weather hacks.

There’s nothing quite like being an expectant mother, but with the current heatwave, all the joys of carrying your tiny one around could be pretty uncomfortable.

But here to save the day with all the pregnancy cool down tips is ex Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh.

The reality star, who recently revealed she’s expecting her second child with husband Hugo Taylor, shared a cute video showing a few of her favourite ways to cool off. It’s safe to say they’re a little more innovative than simply dipping your feet in a garden paddling pool.

Alongside the video, Millie said, “I’ve been hiding inside away from the sun because this heat whilst pregnant is just something else!”

“I wanted to share my tips for staying cool in case they help you out…”

Millie advised viewers to “hang out in front of the freezer (great for scouting for snacks but also a full body cool down),” before adding that all new mums should “keep a cooling leg gel and face mist in the fridge.”

She recommended fellow expectant mothers to “use a cryo tool or keep two spoons in the freezer, these feel amazing when applied to pressure points,” as well as “an ice-cold foot bath and of course lots of ice lollies!”

The star has previously spoken out about the serious consequences of her first pregnancy, including her C-section trauma. She penned, “I requested a natural c section which I really recommend if you have a choice.”

Adding, “To be totally honest, yes it did really hurt when the pain killers started to wear off, but to put it into perspective I experienced more pain from breastfeeding and cracked nipples than from my c section!”