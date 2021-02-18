Mrs Hinch confirms gender of second baby with adorable photo

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mrs Hinch has revealed the gender of her second baby with an adorable Instagram post.

Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, shot to fame on social media when she began sharing her genius Hinch cleaning tips and at-home hacks back in 2018.

The cleaning influencer now boasts 4 million Instagram followers and regularly shares insights into family life with one-year-old son Ronnie, husband Jamie and dog Henry.

Mrs Hinch confirmed that she is pregnant for the second time at the start of the year.

Revealing her pregnancy she shared a gorgeous photo of Ronnie holding the baby’s ultrasound scan and a sign saying, ‘NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION. BE THE BEST BIG BROTHER‘.

Yesterday the gender of the second Hinch baby was announced with a huge blue cake and plenty of balloons.

Uploading a photo of Jamie with his hand on her bump and a giant piece of cake in her hand, Sophie confirmed they have a baby boy on the way.

‘Ron & Hen .. we ALL love you!! NOW get ready boys .. there will no longer be two! He is on his way!! 💙 Dreams really do come true 💫,’ she wrote beside the special snap.

Mrs Hinch’s best friend Stacey Solomon quickly took to the comment section to send her love.

‘😭😭😭 Another baby boy for us all to love 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 so happy for you, Jamie, Ronnie and Henry. Love you all to the moon and back…. 💙,’ she wrote.

Meanwhile TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou, who is expecting her first child, penned, ‘Awwwww lovely ❤️❤️❤️❤️.’

‘Massive congratulations 😍😍❤️,’ added Love Island star Maura Higgins.

Video of the Week

Mrs Hinch recently opened up about her strange pregnancy cravings, telling The Sun, “I’m living off jacket potatoes and Weetabix! I had exactly the same cravings last time. Pregnancy is so strange, isn’t it?”

She also revealed how it was her mum who first spotted both of her pregnancies.

“Just like last time, it was my mum who noticed. She was watching my Insta Stories and said: ‘Soph, go and do a pregnancy test… there’s something there.’

“I was like: ‘Oh gosh, Mum, not again!’ But yep, she was absolutely right.”