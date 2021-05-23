We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mrs Hinch has welcomed her second child with husband Jamie – a beautiful baby boy.





Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, shared her happy news on Saturday, just hours after the birth of her son.

Sharing a series of adorable photos of her newborn, the proud mum also revealed his name in a touching post.

“Hello Everyone ️ Jamie, Ronnie, Henry and I have a little someone to introduce to you Born today, 22/05/21 at 12:56am, weighing 7lb 4 ounces, please meet Lennie Alan James Hinchliffe.

“I have absolutely no words to explain how I’m feeling right now guys but what I do know is that our hearts are so full. We are so very grateful and SO in love. Let the Adventures of Ron, Len & Hen begin .”

She added: “Thank you so so much for all of your beautiful well wishes and messages checking in on us. Your support and love means the world. Lots of love to every single one of you xxxx Jamie, your boys and I love you millions.”

Her close friend Stacey Solomon was among the first to congratulate the new mum, writing: “I love you all to the moon and back forever and ever,” alongside heart emojis. While her fans also sent their well wishes.

Mrs Hinch confirmed her pregnancy at the start of the year, sharing a gorgeous photo of her son Ronnie holding the baby’s ultrasound scan and a sign saying: “NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION. BE THE BEST BIG BROTHER”.

In February, Mrs Hinch announced that she was expecting a boy with a sweet gender reveal party.

Uploading a photo of Jamie with his hand on her bump and a giant piece of blue cake in her hand, Sophie confirmed a baby boy was on the way.

“Ron & Hen… we ALL love you!! NOW get ready boys .. there will no longer be two! He is on his way!! Dreams really do come true ,” she wrote beside the special snap.