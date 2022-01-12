We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mrs Hinch has surprised fans with the news she is moving into a new farmhouse mansion in the countryside. But while she is yet to pack up her belongings amid the renovations, fans are wondering where is Mrs Hinch’s farm?

The cleaning expert, who shot to fame when she began sharing her cleaning tips and hacks on Instagram, has taken the plunge to move into her dream home.

Not only will the move give her more room for her expanding family with sons Ronnie, two, and Lennie, one, but it will also enable her welcome more pets into the family, as joining her beloved pet dog Henry are three Alpacas.

Ahead of the countryside move, Mrs Hinch is sure to pack plenty of Zoflora. But where is Mrs Hinch’s farm located?

Where is Mrs Hinch’s farm?

Mrs Hinch’s new £1.55m farm is located in the Essex countryside. Sophie revealed during an Instagram Q&A that her new detached family farm with 1.7 acres was just minutes down the road from her parents.

“We are so very, very close by. If anything, the exact same distance just the other direction,” she told her fans.

In announcing the news to her 4.2m Instagram followers on New Years’ Day, Mrs Hinch uploaded some pre-recorded clips, during which she explained, “So me and Jamie are on our way now to pick up some very very special keys. I don’t even know what to say if I’m honest. I feel really numb but I feel really excited. There it is…”

Sophie had kept the farm a secret from her followers, but first dropped hints of the move back in June 2020 during Ronnie’s first birthday party. Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, threw a Peter Rabbit-inspired bash complete with a sign that read ‘Hinch Farm Keep Out’.

Sharing sneak peeks of the insider of the new property, she explained, “Time to give back to my family. I’m so grateful I’ve been able to do this.”

The property is full of “character” and comes complete with a workshop for her and her dad, stables, and vast open space. However, Mrs Hinch confirmed it “won’t be a working farm”, adding that she just has “enough land to care for animals”.

There are many years of history attached to the home, as Sophie and her mum drove past it every day when she was a child. Sophie revealed that they always wondered who lived there and many years later it finally went up for sale.

“A dream I can’t even believe has come true guys…welcome to Hinch Farm, I can’t wait for you all to see what’s to come. LET’S DO THIS,” she added.

Has Mrs Hinch sold her old house to move to Hinch Farm?

Mrs Hinch hasn’t sold her old house and plans to keep it in the family. She and Jame bought the property for £307,500 in 2016 using some of the government’s money from the Help To Buy scheme but it’s understood the couple has bought Hinch Farm for £1.55m and paid cash.

She explained, “I can’t even begin to explain how special this house is, this home changed our whole lives, it’s just everything to me. Jamie however has wanted to move since 2019 however, we have decided to keep this home within our family, to be able to help our family this way is something I’ve never been able to do in my life. It’s a home they’ve always dreamed of and know it will be loved.

“AND I can even nip us back here for a cuppa every day.” she added.

Sophie and Jamie are splitting their time at the new farm and their old house, as well as her parents who are helping out with the renovations, and Sophie has even set up a bedroom for them to stay in on rotation.

Why is Mrs Hinch moving house?

When asked why she had decided to move, during an Instagram question-and-answer session, Mrs Hinch told her followers, “I never thought you’d leave the Hinch Home.”

“A lot goes on behind closed doors,” she wrote.

“I won’t go into too much detail because I wouldn’t want to give any satisfaction to the cruel person/people involved.

“But Jamie had wanted to move for a while, due to a privacy issue which came about after we had extended the house.

“But I was in such a mess because I didn’t want to move. I was crying to him, saying this is my home, I didn’t want to lose it . . . I was in a really really low place.”

She added, “If only some people know how much their selfish actions effect (sic) others. But they will not win! I will always love this house, but I will make Hinch Farm our forever home, where the boys will be so safe, and we will feel comfortable again.”

While Mrs Hinch previously declined to comment further on the reasons behind the move, sources close to the couple insisted that the issue was, in fact, not with any neighbour — and nor was it linked to the new extension.

Mrs Hinch previously revealed a heartbreaking confession about her new life as an Instagram star.

How many animals does Mrs Hinch own?

Fans are wondering if Mrs Hinch will keep animals at her new farm. When Mrs Hinch shot to fame she just had one pet, her cocker spaniel dog Henry, who even has his own Instagram account and bedroom complete with his own double bed.

She revealed that at the new home Henry will be getting his own dog wash station, where he can have a bath after getting muddy in the fields.

But since acquiring Hinch Farm, Sophie has revealed that she plans to own many more animals including three rescue chickens, pigs, and three alpacas called Roy, Rodney and Raymond.