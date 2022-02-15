We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Naomi Campbell has shared a photo of her baby girl with the world for the first time, nine months after becoming a mother.

In May, the supermodel surprised fans by announcing the birth of her daughter, only weeks after walking the New York Fashion Week runway without a noticeable baby bump.

Now, Naomi has shared a photograph of her little girl with fans for the first time and put an end to speculation that she adopted her.

Speaking to British Vogue, Naomi, who has not disclosed the identity of her daughter’s father, said, “She wasn’t adopted. She’s my child.”

While Naomi didn’t want to go into detail about her daughter’s birth or their lives together, she did admit,”I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Naomi also spoke about her successful modelling career, which shows no signs of slowing down as she prepares to walk in Versace, Balmain, and Alexander McQueen shows this season.

The new mum insisted, “I still enjoy it but it’s nerve-racking!

“Because I’m 51 years old walking with girls who are 18! It’s great to be with these young ‘uns at my age, but I have to say, at one of the shows I was like, Come on, girls! Pick up your feet! Why are you walking so slow?”

The fashion icon previously shared a heartfelt insight into parenting, revealing that she had never felt so much love as she did in the first few weeks after her daughter was born.

Her love for motherhood does not end with her daughter, as Naomi is often referred to be a “mother figure to a younger generation of Black models”, admitting, “There were lots of times when I would walk in the fashion shows, but I was never picked for the ad campaigns and it would hurt – it really hurt.

“I would have to suck it up and keep moving. Of course, it would have been great to have had that support around me back then, but I’m proud to see it happen now, I’m proud to see the diversity now.”