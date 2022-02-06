Neighbours: Is the hit Australian soap facing the axe?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Neighbours could be set to face the axe after nearly four decades as Channel 5 cancels the Australian soap.

Channel 5 confirmed the news and explained the money will be dedicated to investing in original British dramas.

According to SkyNews, a statement said, “Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer.

“It has been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.

“We’d also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years.

“We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers.”

Channel 5’s decision means that unless Network 10 and Freemantle can find another UK channel to broadcast the Ramsay Street soap, it will face the axe entirely, as Channel 5 currently foots most of the production bill.

A spokesperson for Network 10 said, “As outlined in the email to Neighbours cast and crew, it is our intention to continue our association with Neighbours if another broadcast partner comes forward.

“Network 10 has an ongoing commitment to the show, the cast and crew and is hopeful that Fremantle will find a new production partner.”