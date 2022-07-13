Kylie and Jason returning to Neighbours - first look pics and storyline hints so far

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kylie and Jason have teased fans by giving them the first look at their on-screen reunion as they return to Neighbours ahead of its final episode (opens in new tab).

The long-standing soap has been axed (opens in new tab) after 37 years but before it disappears from screens completely the cast - both old and new - have wrapped filming the final episodes ahead of them airing later this month.

As one of the UK's most-loved on-screen duos, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, shot to fame playing Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell in the Australian soap and they've been pictured cuddled up on set as filming gets underway for their scenes in the final series.

Jason shared the cute snaps to fans on his Instagram in which he captioned them, "So good to be back with this absolute legend @kylieminogue Scott and Charlene final scenes ❤️ @neighbours 🇦🇺 2022."

Jason can be seen wearing a blue checked shirt and jeans while Kylie compliments his casual look with her blue denim jumpsuit and has revived her signature curls.

A post shared by Jason Donovan (@jdonofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And fans are going wild for the sneaky-peek as cameras start rolling.

One fan wrote, "This is the best insta post I have ever seen😍 #scottandcharleneforever."

Another put, "Perfect time to re- release ‘Especially for You’ #nowwe’rebacktogether."

And a third fan added, "Wow this is amazing. The denim, the green mini and with everything that has gone on in this world the fact Scott and Charlene are still together somewhere in this world is everything @jdonofficial @kylieminogue ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Neighbours final episode storyline hints so far

While the Neighbours script has been kept underwraps, it was speculated by Popbitch (opens in new tab) Neighbours will conclude just as Charlene and Scott Robinson (Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan) make their grand return to Ramsay Street after over 30 years away.

The publication reported that duo will allegedly pull up in their car and exit the vehicle, taking a look around, before saying: ‘We’re home’.

In the photograph shared by Jason and Kylie you can see Jason is wearing his wedding ring, which could be a sign that the couple are as loved up as ever - or will there be a twist in true soapland style?

Nothing on the above speculation has been confirmed by show bosses.

However, other cast members who are confirmed to return for the final episode, include Peter O’Brien, who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, as well as Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little, who played Joe Mangel, and Paul Keane, who played Des Clarke.

Among those returning from the 2000s are Chris Milligan, who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who played Izzy Hoyland, and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

How did Kylie's character Charlene leave Neighbours?

Kylie's character Charlene left Neighbours in July 1988. At the time she was to start her apprenticeship at a garage in Brisbane. Scott (played by Jason Donovan) was to remain in Erinsborough while Charlene started her apprenticeship. They reminisced about the first time they met and then went to Lassiters Lake. But the following day, Charlene bade an emotional farewell to Erinsborough, hugged her mother Madge and drove out of Ramsay Street.

How did Jason's character Scott Robinson leave Neighbours?

Following Charlene's departure from the soap, Scott went to visit her in Brisbane in late 1988 then returned to Erinsborough. But he almost fell for another woman, Poppy Skouros with whom he was caught cuddling after a family bereveament. Madge warned that she would phone Charlene immediately but Scott told them the truth. And in May 1989, after Poppy decided to leave for Greece, Scott joined Charlene in Brisbane.

The couple went on to have a son Daniel Robinson in 1992. That year Madge decided to sell up and she moved to Brisbane to help Charlene with baby Daniel after her husband Harold Bishop had reportedly died when he was washed out to sea a year earlier.

Charlene and Scott later had a daughter Madison Robinson in 1995. And a year later, Harold Bishop was said to be alive, he was reunited with Madge and Madge moved back from Brisbane to Erinsborough but she died of cancer in 2001.

Charlene did not attend her funeral so these new finale episodes will be the first time she has returned to screen.

Neighbours will end with a double-episode special on Channel 5 at 9pm on July 29.

Related video...