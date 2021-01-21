We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Neighbours’ Chris Milligan and Jenna Rosenow have announced their engagement, after meeting on the set of the popular soap.

The Australian actors played Kyle Canning and Amber Turner in the Australian show, but love soon blossomed in real life. Taking to Instagram, Chris posted a beautiful picture of the happy couple on a beach in Malibu, California.

And if that wasn’t romantic enough, the picture is taken against the backdrop of a stunning sunset. Jenna’s engagement ring can be seen sparkling on her ring finger.

Captioning it simply, ‘How good is a sunset🌞 ‘ it seems that the Neighbours stars wanted the dazzling photograph to speak for itself.

After posting the exciting news, Chris and Jenna were quick to receive messages from many of their former co-stars. April Rose Pengilly, Takaya Honda, and Ben Hall all shared their congratulations to the newly-engaged couple.

When did Chris Milligan and Jenna Rosenow leave Neighbours?

The actors both left Neighbours’ famous Ramsay Street in 2016, to pursue opportunities in Los Angeles. Chris later returned to the soap in 2019. Speaking previously about the move to LA, Chris revealed that he would like to return in the future.

As reported by digitalspy.com, Chris went on Neighbours co-star Takaya Honda’s YouTube interview series and explained: “It was good. I mean me and Jenna moved to LA, we were in LA for two years. Then we moved to Canada for six months. Then I came back to Brisbane, back to labouring work for three months, and then I came back on the show.”

“The whole LA thing, going over there and doing that, I feel like I’m going to be better once I go back,” Chris went on to add. “It’s not that I wasn’t ready… I don’t think I was ready for what would’ve happened if I did get a job. I was looking at LA the wrong way.”

Meanwhile Chris’ new fiancée Jenna went on to have a guest appearance in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow after leaving Neighbours.

She is also set to star in Netflix’s upcoming drama series, Firefly Lane, alongside Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke and Ben Lawson.

Now with a wedding to plan too, this is turning out to be a very exciting year for them both.

Congratulations to the happy couple!