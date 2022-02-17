We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nicola Adams and her partner Ella Baig are “excited” to be expecting their first baby together as they promise to share the “magical journey” with fans.

Retired boxer Nicola Adams has made history more than once throughout her career. Not only was she the first woman to win an Olympic boxing gold medal, but she was also part of Strictly Come Dancing’s first same-sex partnership in 2020. Dancing with Katya Jones, the sporting star captured fans’ hearts. Sadly, Nicola was axed from Strictly after Katya tested positive for Covid-19, though they made a triumphant return in the final alongside their fellow contestants.

Now the boxing legend and her model partner Ella Baig have got candid as they took to Instagram to share their excitement at some truly “magical” baby news.

Posting a sweet black-and-white photo of them kissing against a tropical beach backdrop, Nicola and Ella followed the sweet snap with an even more personal one – an ultrasound image. Revealing that they’re about to become mums, the couple explained how “excited” they are to be sharing this news after what “feels like a lifetime”.

“We’re so excited to announce that our family is expanding 🤍🕊”, she and Ella began in their heartfelt caption. “After what feels like a lifetime, we can finally say we’re going to be parents! We’re so excited to share this magical journey with you all, the ups, the downs everything in between 💫Welcome to the world little one 🪐”.

And it wasn’t long before the comments were flooded with sweet messages of congratulations.

“I am beyond excited and happy for you!!!!!!! What a beautiful news!!!!!!!!! You gonna be such amazing parents!!! 😍,” gushed Katya Jones.

Whilst former Strictly contestant and fellow mum-to-be Alexandra Burke, who announced her pregnancy on Valentine’s Day eagerly replied, “Awwww how exciting!!!!!! So happy for you both ! ❤️❤️❤️”.

“Ahhh congratulations to you both that is SO EXCiTING! 🔥❤️😻”, a third person exclaimed.

And their excitement was shared by another fan who reflected on how “lucky” Nicola and Ella’s unborn baby is as they wrote, “Oh my god ♥️♥️♥️♥️ what a lucky baby! So happy for you both, you’re going to be the most amazing parents xxxxxxx”.

The news that Nicola Adams and Ella Baig are expecting a baby comes as the boxer spoke with Vogue about their pregnancy journey. Opening up, Nicola explained that the couple had experienced miscarriages, with “two failed attempts” at IVF before Ella fell pregnant again.

“She’s now in her second trimester. I’m so happy, but it’s also been emotional,” Nicola continued. “We were worried about getting too excited because we’d miscarried before, but I think it’s really important that we try to enjoy it rather than dwelling on what could go wrong. I was so excited to share the news with friends and family.”

“At the moment, we still have quite a bit of time, but we know that it’ll fly by, so we’re focused on getting our home ready and learning as much as we can about parenthood. We want to be the best parents we can be,” she powerfully declared.