Nicholas Lyndhurst and his wife Lucy have paid a heartbreaking tribute to their son Archie on what would've been his 21st birthday.

Archie, who was 19 at the time, died in September 2020 after suffering from a brain haemorrhage at his family home.

The couple, who were left ‘utterly grief-stricken’ by the sudden death of their son after a short illness, have shared some personal unseen photos from their family album of Archie from birth to teenager.

Not a day goes by without Lucy thinking of her beloved son, she recently touched on his death in a 60th birthday tribute to her Only Fools and Horses star husband.

And now his mother Lucy has taken to Instagram to share her and her husband’s tribute to their late son to heartbreakingly mark their loss on his 21st birthday.

“Today 4th October will always be the best day of our lives. The day you arrived and completed us.

“Every adventure has been amazing and utterly joyous, we can never thank you enough for the tremendous ride. Today is your 21st birthday.

“A day we’d talked about for years and the plans you had for it. I wish more than anything your story and adventures could have continued. You deserved so much more.

“You only ever gave to the world. I shall never understand why. Never. We now live in a world we no longer understand and maybe it doesn’t understand us either. But our love for you still grows as it always did. That will never diminish.

“The pain of not seeing you every day or hearing your voice and your laughter is absolutely agonising. We think about you night and day. You are the best son anyone could wish for.

“A parents dream,” she continued. “I always said you were only on loan to us. I just didn’t realise how short a time we had. You didn’t waste a second though. You charmed so many peoples lives, they are the lucky ones who got to know you.

“We love you beyond measure and hope you like what we are doing to honour you today. ‘Big Love’ darling boy. To the moon and back and beyond. In a Bizzle.”

The pair, who married in 1999, honeymooned in Santa Monica before their son was born the following year.

Fast forward 21 years and Lucy and Nicholas recently marked the first year anniversary of their son’s death. Lucy shared how she was feeling to her followers on Instagram, she uploaded a snap of lights in their garden with the words ‘big love’ and captioned it, ‘It’s so hard to believe that it’s already been a week since we passed a year without you. Thank you to everyone who came to show their love for our magical boy. Your friendship and kindness is beyond amazing and incredibly appreciated.

She continued, ‘To have to live without you is the biggest test of endurance we will ever face. We miss you every second of everyday.

‘Life threw us the cruelest card. Who would have thought that the silence in a home could be so deafening.

‘We love you with every fibre of our being Archie. That will never change. And we are beyond grateful and honoured for every moment we had.

The post also reflected, ‘Some people aren’t lucky enough to experience such love, but our days were filled with it from the moment we awoke to the moment we slept. We love you and miss you more than words could ever describe, the vocabulary simply doesn’t exist.

‘Thank you for choosing us. We hold on tight to every treasured memory, we are lucky, the list is endless. You are, and always will be the most extraordinary human being I will ever have the privilege to know. Love you to the moon and back and beyond. Forever. XxX🤍💔XxX’